Everything You Need to Know About the Costumes in Bad Moms

Courtney Higgs
Jul 29, 2016

Bad Moms is finally here. The summer's funny girl flick hits theaters today, July 29, and we're so ready for a good laugh. As you may know, the film tells the story of an overworked and underappreciated working mom named Amy (played by Mila Kunis) who teams up with two similarly frustrated mothers, Kiki and Carla (played by Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn, respectively), to take a much-needed and totally un-mother-like break from the stressful duties that weigh them down every single day.

The plot sounds just ridiculous enough to be hilarious, but aside from the comic genius, we also couldn't help but notice that the characters are impeccably dressed. This is all thanks to the film's costume designer, Julia Caston, who helped bring each character to life through their meticulously assembled wardrobes.

InStyle chatted with Caston, who gave us an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at each of the character's aesthetics. So before you go out and see Bad Moms, read on for Caston's thought process for how she perfected each of the star's distinctive looks.

Amy (Mila Kunis)

About Amy: "Amy is the mom in all of us. She is a working mother, she is a good mother. She tries to be at all of her kids’ playdates and everything, but she just gives up. She can't do it anymore! She can’t be the perfect mom, even though society puts so much pressure on women to do everything perfectly. But, you know, every once in a while you just want to say 'no.' That’s Amy in a nutshell."
Amy's Go-To Look: "At the beginning of the movie, she’s very buttoned up. She’s stressed. So at the beginning of the movie she’s in suiting. I have her in high heels and Mila was great, because she did a lot of comedy with the high heels and it kind of created this wound, tight person. After [Amy] breaks free and after she says 'I’m not going to take it anymore,' she’s just more comfortable in herself. She’s in clothes that are moveable and relatable, I think."
Amy's Favorite Brands: Hugo Boss, Ted Baker, AG, Joie, Vince, Rag & Bone

Kiki (Kristen Bell)

About Kiki: "Kiki’s an overworked stay-at-home mom—she has four kids, all under the age of five. The kids run rampant, the dad’s very overbearing (he likes his boxer shorts ironed), you know, she’s kind of chained to the home. For her, I just thought she’d be very wash and wear."
Kiki's Go-To Look: "She would definitely wear a Fair Isle sweater with a nice collared shirt underneath, a nice pair of fitted khaks—something that wouldn’t wrinkle. A nice, sturdy Sketcher, possibly all white. Also, maybe Kiki would be wearing a crafty sweatshirt. A lot of her clothes have things on them that give the impression that maybe she put them on them. She wears clothes with puff paint on them."
Kiki's Favorite Brands: Vermont Country Store, Vineyard Vines, Gap
Bonus Fun Fact: "When Kristen came into her fitting, was she was wearing this necklace that was a wooden block that said 'Mom' on it that was made by her 2-year-old! I was just like, that’s the necklace. So actually, her necklace that she wears in the movie, her daughter made. It’s really cute."

Carla (Kathryn Hahn)

About Carla: "She is that part of us that wants to say, 'Leave me alone, I want to wear short shorts and a tank top!' She’s definitely somebody who looks in the mirror and says, 'Hmm, I need to put something else on,' when we all think, 'Oh god, maybe that necklace is too much.'"
Carla's Go-To Look: "An old band T-shirt with a skull, and also hearts and sequins, and then a little tank top cut out with a hot magenta bra underneath it that you can see clearly. A nice chain belt and a really nice thick accent belt, something that makes a statement. Maybe some acid-washed jeans with fringe down the side, and maybe some gladiator heels. And then a lot of jewelry. A lot of silver jewelry, a lot of big earrings."
Carla's Favorite Brands: Bebe, Guess, Arden B.

Gwendolyn (Christina Applegate)

About Gwendolyn: "Gwendolyn is very tightly wound. Everything on the outside is perfect, sophisticated, safe, and deceptively soft. She seems like someone that would be very sweet and very accepting ... but when you really look at her, she's just so icy. That was kind of her character, very icy, very sophisticated. And every piece of jewelry is a buyoff. Husband didn’t come home for dinner? Here’s a diamond ring."
Gwendolyn's Go-To Look: "A wide-leg pant and a black YSL pump, with a silk blouse and a red Elie Tahari suede jacket with a Burberry scarf."
Gwendolyn's Favorite Brands: Christian Louboutin, Valentino, Manolo Blahnik, Fendi, Gucci, Zenotti, Aquazurra, Gucci, Cavalli, Veronica Beard, Roland Mouret, Victoria Beckham, Elie Tahari

Stacy (Jada Pinkett Smith)

About Stacy: "My first pass on her was to collect these clothes with bugs on them, and we had a Cavalli dress that had a slight serpent pattern on it, so everything was a little serpentine. But when she came into the room and we had a conversation, we realized that Stacy is so mean that she should be overtly feminine. So then we decided that Stacy would be all bows and lace and ruffles and pink, and everything that you think of like little girly and very sweet. Just very over-the-top feminine so that she’s a wolf in sheep’s clothing, in a way."
Stacy's Go-To Look: "An A-line skirt with a little flounce to it, and then a hot pink sweater underneath a little jacket with a ribbon on it. Almost like a tuxedo jacket. And hot pink shoes with bows on them."
Stacy's Favorite Brands: Moschino, Valentino, Rebecca Minkoff, BCBG

Vicky (Annie Mumolo, Right)

About Vicky: "Vicky shouldn’t really be part of the mean ladies, but she’s just a little off. She doesn’t have any confidence, so they’re just so mean to her. She’s kind of like the lap dog—she’s a little clueless. She’s slightly clashy in the way she dresses, but she wears a lot of shirts that are oversize with a nice legging. She looks like she should belong to our good girls, but she’s kind of stuck. We made up the backstory that her husband is a plastic surgeon, so [Gwendolyn and Stacy] are friends with her."
Vicky's Go-To Look: "A pair of nice khakis, and something with a collar. Vicky wears a lot of gold pendants. But with that outfit, she might finish it off with a little Vince Camuto flat, or a little cap toe Chanel."
Vicky's Favorite Brands: Theory, Sea, Vince Camuto, Chanel

