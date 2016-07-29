Everything You Need to Know About the Costumes in Bad Moms

Bad Moms is finally here. The summer's funny girl flick hits theaters today, July 29, and we're so ready for a good laugh. As you may know, the film tells the story of an overworked and underappreciated working mom named Amy (played by Mila Kunis) who teams up with two similarly frustrated mothers, Kiki and Carla (played by Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn, respectively), to take a much-needed and totally un-mother-like break from the stressful duties that weigh them down every single day.

The plot sounds just ridiculous enough to be hilarious, but aside from the comic genius, we also couldn't help but notice that the characters are impeccably dressed. This is all thanks to the film's costume designer, Julia Caston, who helped bring each character to life through their meticulously assembled wardrobes.

InStyle chatted with Caston, who gave us an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at each of the character's aesthetics. So before you go out and see Bad Moms, read on for Caston's thought process for how she perfected each of the star's distinctive looks.