Meet the 30 Men Who Will Be Competing For Hannah’s Heart on The Bachelorette
Suitors include a sperm donor who has "helped create" 114 babies, a golf pro, and the heir to a cardboard box business.
Another Bachelorette season is upon us, and this time, Hannah Brown is in the driver’s seat. For The Bachelorette season premiere, she’ll be joined by 30 men, all of them coming to the show with the hopes of winning her heart. At first glance, Hannah’s contestants for The Bachelorette Season 15 are pretty much like every other seasons’ contestants: a bunch of over-the-top personalities, a couple odd job descriptions, and a few normal-seeming guys thrown in — you know, so she has a chance of actually ending up with someone.
As usual, there are also some repeated contestant names. We have two Connors, two Lukes, two Tylers, and few versions of the name Matthew. Jobs range from athletes to real estate agents, from “The Box King” to “Roller Boy.” There’s even one guy whose occupation is listed as his name, “John Paul Jones”, and apparently, he will only go by all three names. Sounds like a blast.
As always, ahead of the season ABC released all of the contestants official Bachelorette bios, and always, they also included some really random facts about the men. To get you ready for this season — and so you can check in for any info you need as the season goes on — below are all of the contestants’ names, ages, jobs, hometowns, a “fun fact” about them, and their Instagram handles. It's a lot to take in, so here we go.
Brian, 30
Occupation: Math teacher
Hometown: Louisville, Kentucky
Instagram handle: @brianpbowles
Fun fact: “Brian is a pun and sarcasm enthusiast.”
Cam, 30
Occupation: Software sales
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Instagram handle: @camronayala
Fun fact: “The most important thing Cam looks for in a woman is good dental hygiene.”
Chasen, 27
Occupation: Pilot
Hometown: Ann Arbor, Michigan
Instagram handle: @chasen_michael
Fun fact: “His favorite pastime is watching The Bachelor and drinking cocktails with his mom.
Connor J., 28
Occupation: Sales manager
Hometown: Newport Beach, California
Instagram handle: @connorloo
Fun fact: “Connor's grandmother says he deserves a ‘sexy woman’ who is ready to give her grandkids!”
Connor S., 24
Occupation: Investment analyst
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Instagram handle: @consaelaway
Fun fact: “Connor LOVES Justin Bieber.”
Daron, 25
Occupation: IT consultant
Hometown: Buckhead, Georgia
Instagram handle: @daronblaylock
Fun fact: “Daron is a total video game nerd! He is even a globally ranked champion in Guitar Hero.”
Devin, 27
Occupation: Talent manager
Hometown: Sherman Oaks, California
Instagram handle: @devinharris__
Fun fact: “Devin and Wills from Becca's season of The Bachelorette are good friends.”
Dustin, 30
Occupation: Real estate broker
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
Instagram handle: @dustinbkendrick
Fun fact: “Dustin loves Tony Robbins.”
Dylan, 24
Occupation: Tech entrepreneur
Hometown: San Diego, California
Instagram handle: @dylanbarbour
Fun fact: “Dylan has two tattoos: a palm tree on his ankle and a heart with roses on his chest for his mom and dad.”
Garrett, 27
Occupation: Golf pro
Hometown: Birmingham, Alabama
Instagram handle: @rgarrettp
Fun fact: “ Garrett says the most romantic city in the world is Savannah, Georgia.”
Grant, 30
Occupation: Unemployed
Hometown: San Clemente, California
Instagram handle: @grant_mann06
Fun fact: “Grant is the real-life ‘The Dude.’ He loves white Russians and has no interest in hearing about your CrossFit workout plan or recent Instagram post.”
Hunter, 24
Occupation: Pro surfer
Hometown: Westchester, California
Instagram handle: @hunterjoness
Fun fact: “Hunter loves to host a good Bachelor viewing party.”
Jed, 25
Occupation: Singer/Songwriter
Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee
Instagram handle: @jedwyatt
Fun fact: “Jed can rap Nicki Minaj's part in ‘Bottoms Up’ flawlessly, and says he can shoot a rubber band with freakish accuracy.”
Joe, 30
Occupation: The Box King (works for his family’s cardboard box business)
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
Instagram handle: @jbarsano
Fun fact: “Joe's most complimented features are his eyebrows.”
Joey, 33
Occupation: Finance manager
Hometown: Bethesda, Maryland
Instagram handle: @thejoeyjones
Fun fact: “Joey loves to document important moments with his Polaroid camera.”
John Paul Jones, 24
Occupation: John Paul Jones
Hometown: Lanham, Maryland
Instagram handle: Reportedly, it’s @johnpauljonesjohnpauljones, but it’s particularly hard to tell with this private one, because it doesn’t feature him in the profile picture.
Fun fact: “When referring to John Paul Jones, always use his full name: John Paul Jones.”
Jonathan, 27
Occupation: Server
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Instagram handle: @jon.tha.don
Fun fact: “Jonathan loves sparklers.”
Kevin, 27
Occupation: Behavioral health specialist
Hometown: Manteno, Illinois
Instagram handle: @kevinjfortenberry
Fun fact: “Kevin wants to travel more, but he won't go anywhere that doesn't have an available gym.”
Luke P., 24
Occupation: Import/export manager
Hometown: Gainesville, Georgia
Instagram handle: @luke_parker777
Fun fact: “Tim Tebow is his hero.”
Luke S., 29
Occupation: Political consultant
Hometown: Washington, D.C.
Instagram handle: @lukestonedc
Fun fact: “Luke says that he once hit on Emily Ratajkowski and made her blush.”
Matt Donald, 26
Occupation: Medical device salesman
Hometown: Los Gatos, California
Instagram handle: @oldmattdonald22
Fun fact: “Matt says that he ‘loves Hannah and he hasn't even met her.’”
Matteo, 25
Occupation: Management consultant
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Instagram handle: @matteovalles
Fun fact: “On the side, Matteo is a sperm donor who has helped create 114 children for all types of families — talk about an ice breaker. “
Matthew, 23
Occupation: Car bid spotter
Hometown: Newport Beach, California
Instagram handle: @matthewspraggins_
Fun fact: “Matthew is into the ink and has a full sleeve on his left arm, a chest tattoo, two right-arm tattoos and four leg tattoos.”
Mike, 31
Occupation: Portfolio manager
Hometown: San Antonio, Texas
Instagram handle: N/A
Fun fact: “Mike is an Air Force vet who enjoys Krav Maga and going to trampoline parks.”
Peter, 27
Occupation: Pilot
Hometown: Westlake Village, California
Instagram handle: @pilot_pete
Fun fact: “Peter's grandma's name is Rose.”
Ryan, 25
Occupation: Roller Boy (but, also, a healthcare data analyst)
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Instagram handle: @ryanspirko
Fun fact: “Ryan is a skilled tightrope walker: He once walked a 1" wire over a 300' canyon in Utah.”
Scott, 28
Occupation: Software sales executive
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
Instagram handle: N/A
Fun fact: “Scott is an admirer of Kris Jenner.”
Thomas, 27
Occupation: International pro basketball player (but now, “a national recruiter for big energy business”)
Hometown: Detroit, Michigan
Instagram handle: N/A
Fun fact: “Thomas loves going to clubs and dancing to EDM music.”
Tyler C., 26
Occupation: General contractor
Hometown: Jupiter, Florida
Instagram handle: @tylercameron3
Fun fact: “Tyler was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens but had to leave football because of a bad shoulder injury.”
Tyler G., 28
Occupation: Psychology graduate student
Hometown: Boca Raton, Florida
Instagram handle: @tygwozdz
Fun fact: “He avoids clubs at all costs and would much rather spend time reading, going to Soul Cycle or relaxing on his boat.”