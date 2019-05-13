Meet the 30 Men Who Will Be Competing For Hannah’s Heart on The Bachelorette

Image zoom ABC

Another Bachelorette season is upon us, and this time, Hannah Brown is in the driver’s seat. For The Bachelorette season premiere, she’ll be joined by 30 men, all of them coming to the show with the hopes of winning her heart. At first glance, Hannah’s contestants for The Bachelorette Season 15 are pretty much like every other seasons’ contestants: a bunch of over-the-top personalities, a couple odd job descriptions, and a few normal-seeming guys thrown in — you know, so she has a chance of actually ending up with someone.

As usual, there are also some repeated contestant names. We have two Connors, two Lukes, two Tylers, and few versions of the name Matthew. Jobs range from athletes to real estate agents, from “The Box King” to “Roller Boy.” There’s even one guy whose occupation is listed as his name, “John Paul Jones”, and apparently, he will only go by all three names. Sounds like a blast.

As always, ahead of the season ABC released all of the contestants official Bachelorette bios, and always, they also included some really random facts about the men. To get you ready for this season — and so you can check in for any info you need as the season goes on — below are all of the contestants’ names, ages, jobs, hometowns, a “fun fact” about them, and their Instagram handles. It's a lot to take in, so here we go.

Brian, 30

Occupation: Math teacher

Hometown: Louisville, Kentucky

Instagram handle: @brianpbowles

Fun fact: “Brian is a pun and sarcasm enthusiast.”

Cam, 30

Occupation: Software sales

Hometown: Austin, Texas

Instagram handle: @camronayala

Fun fact: “The most important thing Cam looks for in a woman is good dental hygiene.”

Chasen, 27

Occupation: Pilot

Hometown: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Instagram handle: @chasen_michael

Fun fact: “His favorite pastime is watching The Bachelor and drinking cocktails with his mom.

Connor J., 28

Occupation: Sales manager

Hometown: Newport Beach, California

Instagram handle: @connorloo

Fun fact: “Connor's grandmother says he deserves a ‘sexy woman’ who is ready to give her grandkids!”

Connor S., 24

Occupation: Investment analyst

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Instagram handle: @consaelaway

Fun fact: “Connor LOVES Justin Bieber.”

Daron, 25

Occupation: IT consultant

Hometown: Buckhead, Georgia

Instagram handle: @daronblaylock

Fun fact: “Daron is a total video game nerd! He is even a globally ranked champion in Guitar Hero.”

Devin, 27

Occupation: Talent manager

Hometown: Sherman Oaks, California

Instagram handle: @devinharris__

Fun fact: “Devin and Wills from Becca's season of The Bachelorette are good friends.”

Dustin, 30

Occupation: Real estate broker

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Instagram handle: @dustinbkendrick

Fun fact: “Dustin loves Tony Robbins.”

Dylan, 24

Occupation: Tech entrepreneur

Hometown: San Diego, California

Instagram handle: @dylanbarbour

Fun fact: “Dylan has two tattoos: a palm tree on his ankle and a heart with roses on his chest for his mom and dad.”

Garrett, 27

Occupation: Golf pro

Hometown: Birmingham, Alabama

Instagram handle: @rgarrettp

Fun fact: “ Garrett says the most romantic city in the world is Savannah, Georgia.”

Grant, 30

Occupation: Unemployed

Hometown: San Clemente, California

Instagram handle: @grant_mann06

Fun fact: “Grant is the real-life ‘The Dude.’ He loves white Russians and has no interest in hearing about your CrossFit workout plan or recent Instagram post.”

Hunter, 24

Occupation: Pro surfer

Hometown: Westchester, California

Instagram handle: @hunterjoness

Fun fact: “Hunter loves to host a good Bachelor viewing party.”

Jed, 25

Occupation: Singer/Songwriter

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Instagram handle: @jedwyatt

Fun fact: “Jed can rap Nicki Minaj's part in ‘Bottoms Up’ flawlessly, and says he can shoot a rubber band with freakish accuracy.”

Joe, 30

Occupation: The Box King (works for his family’s cardboard box business)

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Instagram handle: @jbarsano

Fun fact: “Joe's most complimented features are his eyebrows.”

Joey, 33

Occupation: Finance manager

Hometown: Bethesda, Maryland

Instagram handle: @thejoeyjones

Fun fact: “Joey loves to document important moments with his Polaroid camera.”

John Paul Jones, 24

Occupation: John Paul Jones

Hometown: Lanham, Maryland

Instagram handle: Reportedly, it’s @johnpauljonesjohnpauljones, but it’s particularly hard to tell with this private one, because it doesn’t feature him in the profile picture.

Fun fact: “When referring to John Paul Jones, always use his full name: John Paul Jones.”

Jonathan, 27

Occupation: Server

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Instagram handle: @jon.tha.don

Fun fact: “Jonathan loves sparklers.”

Kevin, 27

Occupation: Behavioral health specialist

Hometown: Manteno, Illinois

Instagram handle: @kevinjfortenberry

Fun fact: “Kevin wants to travel more, but he won't go anywhere that doesn't have an available gym.”

Luke P., 24

Occupation: Import/export manager

Hometown: Gainesville, Georgia

Instagram handle: @luke_parker777

Fun fact: “Tim Tebow is his hero.”

Luke S., 29

Occupation: Political consultant

Hometown: Washington, D.C.

Instagram handle: @lukestonedc

Fun fact: “Luke says that he once hit on Emily Ratajkowski and made her blush.”

Matt Donald, 26

Occupation: Medical device salesman

Hometown: Los Gatos, California

Instagram handle: @oldmattdonald22

Fun fact: “Matt says that he ‘loves Hannah and he hasn't even met her.’”

Matteo, 25

Occupation: Management consultant

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Instagram handle: @matteovalles

Fun fact: “On the side, Matteo is a sperm donor who has helped create 114 children for all types of families — talk about an ice breaker. “

Matthew, 23

Occupation: Car bid spotter

Hometown: Newport Beach, California

Instagram handle: @matthewspraggins_

Fun fact: “Matthew is into the ink and has a full sleeve on his left arm, a chest tattoo, two right-arm tattoos and four leg tattoos.”

Mike, 31

Occupation: Portfolio manager

Hometown: San Antonio, Texas

Instagram handle: N/A

Fun fact: “Mike is an Air Force vet who enjoys Krav Maga and going to trampoline parks.”

Peter, 27

Occupation: Pilot

Hometown: Westlake Village, California

Instagram handle: @pilot_pete

Fun fact: “Peter's grandma's name is Rose.”

Ryan, 25

Occupation: Roller Boy (but, also, a healthcare data analyst)

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Instagram handle: @ryanspirko

Fun fact: “Ryan is a skilled tightrope walker: He once walked a 1" wire over a 300' canyon in Utah.”

Scott, 28

Occupation: Software sales executive

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Instagram handle: N/A

Fun fact: “Scott is an admirer of Kris Jenner.”

Thomas, 27

Occupation: International pro basketball player (but now, “a national recruiter for big energy business”)

Hometown: Detroit, Michigan

Instagram handle: N/A

Fun fact: “Thomas loves going to clubs and dancing to EDM music.”

Tyler C., 26

Occupation: General contractor

Hometown: Jupiter, Florida

Instagram handle: @tylercameron3

Fun fact: “Tyler was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens but had to leave football because of a bad shoulder injury.”

Tyler G., 28

Occupation: Psychology graduate student

Hometown: Boca Raton, Florida

Instagram handle: @tygwozdz

Fun fact: “He avoids clubs at all costs and would much rather spend time reading, going to Soul Cycle or relaxing on his boat.”