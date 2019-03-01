We Already Know Who Colton is Going to Choose on The Bachelor

Image zoom ABC

I don’t know about you, but The Bachelor season 23 (yep, 23) feels like it’s flown by. Already, Colton Underwood is about to pick the woman he’s going to spend anywhere between two months to the rest of his life with.

Constestants Tayshia, Hannah G, and Cassie remain, but when it comes to who should win Colton’s season of The Bachelor, there’s one that stands out — and she may have stolen his heart on that very first fateful night. And, hey, maybe one of the other ladies can become the next Bachelorette. It’s not a bad consolation prize.

In real life, of course, Colton has already made his decision, but on the show, he still has to go through fantasy suites, the Women Tell All special, and two very awkward and sad conversations with the women he breaks up with. So, for now, let’s take a look at the ladies who remain and what their chances are of becoming half of yet another Bachelor couple, the Bachelorette, or perhaps even heading to Paradise.

Tayshia

Image zoom ABC

Tayshia is the oldest contestant remaining at the “elderly” age of 28. She works as a phlebotomist, which is someone who draws blood, and she’s from Corona del Mar, California. Tayshia has been an interesting contestant to watch. Overall, she’s been super charismatic and fun, and she and Colton have had a really strong connection. But, she was also involved in some drama with Cassie and Caelynn, and it was never totally clear who was in the right or if it was just all a big misunderstanding. There was also that time she said to Kirpa, “Let’s take this thing. Watch, it’s us two at the end.” We still don’t know what that was about. Is Tayshia sketchy? Is she genuine? If she isn’t a secret villain, she’d make a great Bachelorette if Colton doesn’t choose her, so let’s hope we get some answers soon.

As for her social media hints, all of the contestants post about Colton during the season, but Tayshia has been posting about him more than the others. Unfortunately, this clue could go either way — overcompensation or “they’re engaged!!!! OMG!!!!!”

Cassie

Image zoom ABC

Lastly, we have Cassie. She’s 23. She’s in grad school to become a speech pathologist. And she’s from Huntington Beach, California. The best argument for Colton choosing Cassie at the end is the fact that he gave her roses amid rumors that she was there for the wrong reasons and after she expressed that she wasn’t 1000000 percent ready to get engaged like everyone else. Thing is, this is also the best argument for Colton not choosing Cassie.

At this point, Cassie seems unlikely to win or to become the Bachelorette (you kind of have to be super passionate about getting engaged and be there for the right reasons, those are the rules), but it’s easy to imagine her on Bachelor in Paradise.

The best social media clue from Cassie? A sassy post about the drama-filled episode in which she wrote, “Mood going into tonight knowing I’m contractually obligated to stay silent.” The winner might be less likely to call out the logistics of show in such a direct way, but who really knows.

Hannah G

Image zoom ABC

Hannah G, the 23-year-old content creator from Birmingham, Alabama, has been the front-runner since day one — literally. She received Colton’s first impression rose and they’ve been totally smitten with each other ever since. It’s hard to say who should win The Bachelor besides whoever Colton most wants to marry, but there’s a good chance that Hannah is that person since they clearly are into each other. Also convincing is this Instagram she posted about “the best year of my life”. I mean, maybe getting engaged isn’t part of that, but it wouldn’t be a shock.

Plus, the track record of first impression rose winners taking the whole thing is pretty good. In 2017, FiveThirtyEight determined that out of the 23 seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette where the first impression rose was given, 17 percent of the recipients won the whole thing and 35 percent made it to the final two. Since the report came out, Becca Kurfin and Rachel Lindsay also ended up with their first impression rose recipient. The heart and eyes want what they want, I guess.

All things considered, each of these women have a chance to get that proposal, but sometimes, logic fails and plot twists reign supreme. After all, this whole show is about manipulating us into thinking certain things are going to happen. Speaking of… where’s that fence jump, ABC?