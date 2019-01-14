This Bachelor Contestant Actually Brought Her Dog to the Mansion

Image zoom ABC

Where does one begin breaking down the inner workings of Catherine Agro of The Bachelor and “Can I steal you for a sec?” fame? Is it the mini dress/cape combination that goes against the rules of Bachelor ballgown science? Or perhaps her dog-daughter (dog-ter, you’re welcome) that she loves so dearly but passed off to her potential beau, Bachelor Colton Underwood, to raise? Perhaps it’s her ability to boldly disregard everyone else's ambitions and “steal” Colton for a record breaking four times during her first night in the Bachelor mansion?

Maybe all of these things are an entry point into the mind of Catherine Agro. Maybe none of them are. Maybe Catherine is so much more.

Hailing from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Catherine is just 26, but she’s already found success in more ways than one. Her bio on ABC’s website reads, “By day, Catherine is a successful commercial real estate agent. By night, Catherine is DJ Agro — an up-and-coming hip-hop DJ making a name for herself on the Ft. Lauderdale club scene. Along with her dog daughter, Lucy, Catherine is hoping to spin her way into Colton's heart.”

Additionally, Catherine has been working as the head of business development for Jade Green Consulting, a consulting agency that looks to help women entrepreneurs break into the cannabis business. This job seems to be quite the commute, as it’s based in Los Angeles, California and Catherine has made no mention of leaving her hometown in Florida. But, since (SPOILER ALERT, OKAY!) Catherine doesn’t make it past the third episode, which was shot in late September, chances are she hung around in Los Angeles waiting for the show to air and her #SponCon opportunities to roll in.

After all, Catherine is nothing if not on her grind — just look at her Instagram(s).

In a very smart move, Catherine bid adieu to her old Instagram @CatieCarole last year. All photos have been wiped, but the handle has been saved. Now, she posts from her new account, @missagro_, where every photo is a ~vibe~. The realtor/DJ/cannabis queen’s new account is a lesson in swimsuit pics and a slightly personal family photo. It’s essentially a blank canvas, salivating in anticipation of a Hello Fresh marketing moment.

Interestingly, though, Catherine does promote the fact that she is a twin. Her twin, Alexandra, is also a part of the reality TV community. She appeared on America’s Next Top Model in Cycle 20, which aired in 2013. She came in 9th place, and she’s still modeling, according to her Instagram. After her sister was eliminated from Top Model, Catherine and Alexandra posted a video about her sister’s chronic illness, postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome. Obviously, they’re incredibly close and support one another without question.

Another supporter of Catherine is her dog, Lucy, who you can also follow on Instagram. Lucy, currently under the guardianship of Colton Underwood, has never missed a big moment in her mother’s life. Even when Catherine graduated from college, Lucy was there, in a Louis Vuitton leash and University of Florida outfit. She even walked across the stage. Lucy, and definitely not Catherine, has a way of low-key publicizing her political views. In fact, Lucy recently went to the spa, and was very proud to tell the world that she was pampered at a Trump hotel. Maybe she’ll be the one who can convince him to open the government back up.

With just a few more weeks left with Catherine and Lucy, be sure to keep an eye out on what’s next for the duo. Perhaps Lucy will get her own spinoff or a seat in Trump’s cabinet. The possibilities are endless.