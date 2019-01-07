Everything We Know About Brianna Barnes, The Bachelor Contestant Who Faked An Australian Accent

Image zoom ABC

With every new year comes new resolutions to do better and be better, leaving all of your bad habits to roast in the flames of the past. However, fear not, dear reader, for I have no interest in leaving behind my unbreakable habit of pouring all of my free time into The Bachelor. In fact, I simply cannot be prevented from digging deep into the lives of our soon to be favorite people: Colton Underwood’s potential wives on The Bachelor. Season 23 airs tonight, Jan. 7. The premiere comes just as teh holiday season is winding to a close, so in the spirit of things I have prepared a little gift: a look into the life of that one woman who introduced herself to Colton using a fake Australian accent, Brianna (Bri) Barnes.

For those who are just catching up: At the beginning of each season, the Bachelor meets his brides to be. In a clip from the show, season 23 Bachelor Colton Underwood greets Barnes.

"So nice to meet you," Barnes says.

"You've got a nice accent," Colton replies. "Where are you from?"

“Um, the accent, it’s Australian," Barnes replies. "I was hoping that you’re kind of a sucker for accents. I didn’t know what you’d think about it.”

Then, the scene cuts to a one-on-one interview with Barnes, wherein she says, "I’m not really Australian, but you have to do what you can to stand out.”

An interesting approach to say the least.

Barnes is actually a 24-year-old from Los Angeles. She's also a model and probably reminds you of someone. She has one of those faces that moonlights as a mirage, allowing you that to see the likeness of whichever young celeb is on your mind. Bri resembles stars such as Jennifer Lawrence, The Bachelor’s very own Lauren Bushnell, Kylie Jenner and some sort of Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin) and Pia Mia mashup. So, it makes sense that she is a model (with photos on Getty to boot!), and now making a name for herself on America’s favorite television show.

RELATED: Colton Underwood Could Be the Best Bachelor Yet

While we’ll have to wait until tonight to find out just why Bri choose a fake Australian accent as a weapon against her competition, we can dissect who this millennial wunderkind of Instagram is really like. Which is hidden beneath her perfectly perfected Instagram aesthetic. The former brunette has been on Instagram since 2012, where she’s posted a steady stream of curated bikini photos and varied modeling shots that make you wonder how she isn’t selling FabFitFun boxes yet! The girl even looks great in bangs for crying out loud.

Before officially becoming a model in 2014 after signing with NewMark agency, Bri was more of a family gal on Instagram that she is now. Most of her early posts showed Bri fawning over her little brother, “Little Barnes,” and posting #TBT’s of herself. Most importantly, Bri began honing her acting skills in 2012 as a Hollister employee. Just imagine a little Bri pretending that you looked great in those impossibly low rise and overpriced jeans that you had to hunt for in the darkened cave they call a store.

So, even if she doesn’t make it to the end (SPOILER ALERT: she apparently doesn’t, Bri and her accent are gone by the third episode), Bri’s acting chops from her days at Hollister and her accent won’t go to waste. If we’ve learned anything from the America’s Next Top Model school of modeling, learning how to inhabit another person always comes in handy. Can’t wait to see what you pull out of that acting accent hat once you make it to Paradise this summer, Bri! We’ll put some shrimp on the barbie for you!