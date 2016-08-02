Astrologer Susan Miller Joins Team InStyle!

September is going to be a great month—Susan Miller told us so. The amazingly popular astrologer launches her new column in the pages of InStyle's September issue. Called "The Sign," Miller's work will offer a sign-by-sign look at the month ahead, as well as a bonus spotlight and year-ahead reading for the month's birth sign. (Get ready, Virgo, you're up first.) As well as writing several books and launching a popular app, Miller is best known for AstrologyZone.com, which launched in 1995 and just got a sleek redesign—a fact likely noticed by the over six million devotees who visit it every year to check out what the planets have in store.

In addition to Miller's exclusive in-book InStyle column, she's also penning an additional monthly feature for InStyle.com that will focus on the month as a whole. So... full moons, retrogrades, and other astrological events that affect all 12 signs of the zodiac. This monthly "weather report" allows her to give readers even more to help guide them as they take on the month ahead. Look for it here on InStyle.com on August 12— the same date our September issue hits newsstands.