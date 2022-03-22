Sex and the City fans have reason to celebrate. After the show's HBO Max reboot, And Just Like That, wrapped up its inaugural season, there was no guarantee that Carrie and Co. — minus one Samantha Jones — would be back for a sophomore season. However, Variety confirmed that the series will be returning for another round, meaning that viewers should be getting another dose of Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis along with newcomers Sara Ramirez, Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury, and Karen Pittman.

"I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters — played by these powerful, amazing actors. The fact is, we're all thrilled. And Just like That … our Sex life is back," showrunner Michael Patrick King said in a statement.

"We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much," Sarah Aubrey, the head of original content at HBO Max, added. "We are proud of the work Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen. We can't wait for fans to see what's in store for Season 2!"

Though no other details about the show's second season have been released, it wouldn't be out of line to expect the return of most of the cast, though it would probably be safe to assume that Kim Cattrall will not be making a return — however open the invitation may be.

"We did something that was hard to do, which is we took something familiar and did make it new — for better and for worse," King said when the first season of the show wrapped on February 1.

In an interview with Variety in June 2021, King added that Samantha Jones will be back in season 2 — although she'll remain in Carrie's phone. He even promised that there'd be more of Samantha and Carrie's exchanges, even though he's not quite sure where that story will go in the future.