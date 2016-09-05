The 6 TV Shows InStyle Editors Are Watching This Week

“Bring on the popcorn and the cabernet! I am SO ready for a juicy, sexy, smart, heartfelt family drama to sink my teeth into—and Queen Sugar is it. I saw an early screener of the first episode and now can’t wait to tune in each week. Brought to you by Oprah Winfrey and director Ava DuVernay, it’s got everything—steamy sex, crime, class tension, scandal, death, family dysfunction and reconciliation. It’s also beautifully shot. At the core are three siblings in very different places—there’s Dawn-Lyen Gardner who plays Charley, a kick-ass manager married to an NBA superstar. Living a chic L.A. life in a modern manse, Charley’s world is shattered when her basketball hubby is involved in a mega-scandal. Back in her home town of New Orleans, Charley’s hot brother, Ralph Angel, played by Kofe Siriboe (look for him soon in the pages of InStyle!) is an ex-con struggling to make ends meet as a single father raising his young son. Meanwhile their sister, Nova, played by Rutina Wesley from True Blood, is a journalist leading a double life. When family crisis brings them all back together, they realize they must bond together to save their dad’s sugar cane farm.” Premieres Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 10 p.m. ET; later episodes air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on OWN. —Glynis Costin, West Coast bureau chief