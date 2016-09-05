The 6 TV Shows InStyle Editors Are Watching This Week

Each week, we bring you our editor-curated “watch list,” filled with all the quirky hidden gems, salacious reality stars, comedy geniuses, and award-worthy newcomers that have us binge-watching and setting our DVRs. We hope this weekly list will help broaden your viewing horizons and fill you with escapist joy. Happy watching!
Watchers rejoice! With fall officially upon us, it’s time to clear your DVR and make room for all of the addictive new shows premiering this month. Fans of The OC, you’ve waited a long time for Adam Brody to return to the small screen, and he’s doing so in a very un-Seth Cohen way as a Miami tech entrepreneur in Crackle’s new drama, StartUp. If you’ve been craving a juicy new soap, Queen Sugar is on the menu as of Tuesday. The Southern-set show from Oprah Winfrey and director Ava DuVernay promises to be one of the best additions to fall TV, so make sure your cable includes OWN. And foodies will devour Netflix’s new French edition of Chef’s Table, which is as mouthwatering as the show’s previous incarnations—even subtitles can’t distract from the gratuitous food shots. Plus, check out what’s new to streaming, and what you still have time to catch up on before the season is over.