The 5 TV Shows InStyle Editors Are Watching This Week

Each week, we bring you our editor-curated “watch list,” filled with all the quirky hidden gems, salacious reality stars, comedy geniuses, and award-worthy newcomers that have us binge-watching and setting our DVRs. We hope this weekly list will help broaden your viewing horizons and fill you with escapist joy. Happy watching!

Angela Salazar
Sep 19, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

This week marks the beginning of what’s sure to be a stellar fall TV season, with both new and returning shows that will garner spots in your DVR, and a few that may even have you tuning in live—yes, they’re that juicy!

Two of the neophytes we can’t wait to watch: Easy on Netflix, a modern rom-com of sorts with enough star power and dating humor to fill your Sex and the City void; and This Is Us, a heartwarming network dramedy that’s been building major buzz since its trailer debuted in May and is guaranteed to give you all the feelings.

Plus, Empire returns with a deliciously Cookie-filled third season. And if you’re looking to jump into something tonight, we suggest strolling through FX’s new series, Atlanta. The anti-sitcom is just getting started so it’s the perfect night to catch up, then tune in to the live episode on Tuesday. Finally, we bid adieu to one of our long-standing reality faves, Big Brother, which airs its overly dramatic season finale on Wednesday, just before Empire, so be sure to record both.

Easy

"I can’t wait to watch this new eight-episode anthology series on Netflix, which turns a comedic lens on sex, love, dating, and the intersection of technology and relationships. The trailer looks hilarious and features an all-star lineup including Orlando Bloom and Malin Akerman playing a couple seeking a partner for a threesome. Jake Johnson, Dave Franco, Emily Ratajkowski, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw are just a few of the other high-profile actors making appearances with Sex and the City-esque storylines. I’m penciling in my binge-watching session now.” All episodes available for streaming beginning Thursday, Sept. 22 on Netflix. —Angela Salazar, senior editor

This Is Us

"Out of all the new fall shows premiering, I'm most looking forward to This Is Us. This heartwarming ensemble dramedy follows the lives of seemingly unconnected people who share the same birthday. I watched a sneak peek of the pilot and loved it so much I can't wait to see where the series goes. Plus, it stars Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, and Sterling K. Brown. Great storyline and a great cast? I'm so ready to add this to my weekly watch list!” This Is Us premieres Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. —Janelle Grodsky-Taylor, associate editor

Atlanta

“My latest appointment TV obsession is Atlanta: It’s the anti-sitcom in so many ways, but I’ve found myself laughing out loud to so many of those perfect and unexpected Donald Glover lines. (Like one beat after knocking back some Champagne straight from the bottle in a cool-guy way, he grimaces and says: “Champagne is the WORST.” It’s one of the only shows I’ve made sure to watch during the live airing so far this season.” Atlanta airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX. —Leigh Belz Ray, features and news director

Big Brother

“I’m not a huge fan of reality TV (except for The Bachelor, don’t hold that against me), but for the last few years I’ve been hooked on Big Brother. I don’t know what it is about a group of strangers being thrown into a house together and competing for half a million dollars that is so interesting to me, but I can’t get enough. Plus, there are three episodes on three different nights each week, so it fills the TV voids that Game of Thrones and The Affair leave me with when I just need something—anything—to watch. Big Brother isn’t just great because of the voyeuristic aspect of watching the houseguests’ every move, but it’s funny, competitive, and filled with d-r-a-m-a. Wednesday night is the finale, and I can’t wait to see who takes home the $500k grand prize—I’m hoping it’s James!” Watch the finale Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. —Tessa Trudeau, editorial assistant

Empire

“Season three of Empire kicks off this week, and I couldn’t be more excited. Seriously, four months without getting to see Cookie Lyon (played by the Emmy-nominated Taraji P. Henson) read everyone to filth is just too long! We’re in for a treat, because there are tons of loose ends from the season two finale that are going to be resolved straight away. First thing's first: We’ll find out who survived the scuffle between Rhonda (Kaitlin Doubleday) and Anika (Grace Gealey), where one (or both?!) of them was sent plummeting to her death from a balcony. I can’t wait!” Catch Empire on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox. —Courtney Higgs, editorial assistant

