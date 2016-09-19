The 5 TV Shows InStyle Editors Are Watching This Week

Each week, we bring you our editor-curated “watch list,” filled with all the quirky hidden gems, salacious reality stars, comedy geniuses, and award-worthy newcomers that have us binge-watching and setting our DVRs. We hope this weekly list will help broaden your viewing horizons and fill you with escapist joy. Happy watching!

This week marks the beginning of what’s sure to be a stellar fall TV season, with both new and returning shows that will garner spots in your DVR, and a few that may even have you tuning in live—yes, they’re that juicy!

Two of the neophytes we can’t wait to watch: Easy on Netflix, a modern rom-com of sorts with enough star power and dating humor to fill your Sex and the City void; and This Is Us, a heartwarming network dramedy that’s been building major buzz since its trailer debuted in May and is guaranteed to give you all the feelings.

Plus, Empire returns with a deliciously Cookie-filled third season. And if you’re looking to jump into something tonight, we suggest strolling through FX’s new series, Atlanta. The anti-sitcom is just getting started so it’s the perfect night to catch up, then tune in to the live episode on Tuesday. Finally, we bid adieu to one of our long-standing reality faves, Big Brother, which airs its overly dramatic season finale on Wednesday, just before Empire, so be sure to record both.