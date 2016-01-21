5 Tips for Looking Younger, According to the Costume Designers of Younger

TVLand’s Younger returned for its second season this month, and with that came a whole new wardrobe for Liza. In case you’re not caught up, Liza, played by Broadway superstar Sutton Foster, is a divorced woman in her 40s who passes for a 26-year-old to get a job as an assistant at a publishing company. That means there are many times Liza needs to physically look younger. (Hence the title of the series, of course.)

Enter costume designer Jacqueline Demeterio and costume consultant Patricia Field—yes, the same Patricia Field who made Sex and the City’s costumes so unbelievably memorable. It’s their jobs to make sure this 40-something looks like a 20-something, which is no easy feat.

So, who better to ask than these two about how to pass for someone a little younger? We caught up with Demeterio and Field when we visited the show’s set in Queens, N.Y., recently. Turns out, the secret is less about the clothes, and more about the way you wear them. Scroll down for their tips on how to look as young as you feel.