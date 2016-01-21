5 Tips for Looking Younger, According to the Costume Designers of Younger

TVLand’s Younger returned for its second season this month, and with that came a whole new wardrobe for Liza. In case you’re not caught up, Liza, played by Broadway superstar Sutton Foster, is a divorced woman in her 40s who passes for a 26-year-old to get a job as an assistant at a publishing company. That means there are many times Liza needs to physically look younger. (Hence the title of the series, of course.)

Enter costume designer Jacqueline Demeterio and costume consultant Patricia Field—yes, the same Patricia Field who made Sex and the City’s costumes so unbelievably memorable. It’s their jobs to make sure this 40-something looks like a 20-something, which is no easy feat.

So, who better to ask than these two about how to pass for someone a little younger? We caught up with Demeterio and Field when we visited the show’s set in Queens, N.Y., recently. Turns out, the secret is less about the clothes, and more about the way you wear them. Scroll down for their tips on how to look as young as you feel.

Don’t buy what the teenagers are buying just for the hell of it

“People who are stylish are people who dress interestingly and intelligently, not people who dress like teenagers,” Field said. “For example, teens wear Converse high tops. But I would never put them on. It’s not me. You have to have the confidence in saying ‘I don’t feel it for myself. I am not going to wear it because I don’t understand it.’”

Recognize if you’re in a rut, and change it

“A lot of people get stuck in life,” said Demeterio. “It’s like all of a sudden they look at themselves in the mirror and realize they dress the same every day, like for their career or like for being a mom. Instead, change something. The second you change something—even if you get your haircut or a new hair color—you feel different. You feel better.”

The feeling of youth really comes from the inside out

“How you look echoes how you feel,” said Field. “Everyone should ask themselves, ‘How do I feel?’ If I am bored, I am going to look bored. If I am not confident, it is going to show up. But, if you have self-esteem and confidence, then the clothes will follow. The clothes are the result of an attitude. It is not something that you cut it out and you put it on a paper doll. The place to start is with yourself.”

Figure out your best asset, and change your wardrobe accordingly

“Pick one thing that looks good on you and flatters your assets, and build your closet around that,” said Demeterio. “On the show, we utilize Sutton’s legs a lot because she has these fabulous legs so she can do shorter hemlines. It is about finding what is going to be the most flattering to you. It doesn’t have to be age appropriate.”

The one thing you really need to invest in: Good shoes

“You really don’t want to wear the wrong shoe,” said Field. “It can totally make you look younger and feel it, too. You dress elegantly, and then you put the sexy shoe on. It is the balance! And it makes it interesting.”

