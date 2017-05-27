5 Things to Expect in Still Star-Crossed

If you’re struggling to fill the void that Scandal and How To Get Away With Murder left behind with their respective season finales, have no fear—there’s a new Shondaland drama on the horizon, and it’s about to dish out a fresh heaping of the juicy storylines you’ve come to crave. The Shonda Rhimes-helmed production company’s latest series Still Star-Crossed premieres Monday, May 29 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, and you better believe that it packs plenty of twists and turns.

The period drama picks up after the end of Romeo and Juliet, offering a glimpse at what might have gone down after the titular characters’ tragic deaths. It revives the long-standing feud between the Capulet and Montague families, and delves deeper into the lives of characters that we came to know and love (or hate) in Shakespeare’s original play. One of the characters that we’ll get to know particularly well is Count Paris, played by former Reign star Torrance Coombs, who didn’t survive the end of the play. In ABC’s take, however, Paris is alive and well—and that’s just one of the many suprises to expect.

“Romeo and Juliet has been a play for a long time, so obviously I can spoil that—but I don’t want to spoil too many of the liberties that have been taken with the sequel,” Coombs recently told InStyle. “But I will say that there’s still a lot of hurt from what went down with Romeo and Juliet, and there are a lot of angry people. Amid all that, though, there’s still some hope. There’s a love story in there, and it’s still an optimistic show despite all of the violent and terrible things happening. And there’s something sexy and romantic and beautiful about it all.” Scroll down for five things that Coombs told us to expect in the show.

