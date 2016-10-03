The 3 Must-See TV Shows InStyle Editors Are Watching This Week

Dana Edelson/NBC

Each week, we bring you our editor-curated “watch list,” filled with all the quirky hidden gems, salacious reality stars, comedy geniuses, and award-worthy newcomers that have us binge-watching and setting our DVRs. We hope this weekly list will help broaden your viewing horizons and fill you with escapist joy. Happy watching!

Angela Salazar
Oct 03, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

While there’s a slew of new shows on now, there’s one in particular that our editors are excited about this week: Divorce. The HBO drama marks the long-awaited return of Sarah Jessica Parker to TV. And, while it’s a departure from Sex and the City, it’s still chock full of modern relationship quandaries that will surely appeal to a post-SATC generation.

If you’re in the mood for something a little lighter, check out HBO’s other new entry, Insecure. The comedy series stars Issa Rae (of YouTube’s The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl) as she navigates Los Angeles. And, of course, we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the must-see show this election season: Saturday Night Live. After kicking off season 42 this past weekend (with Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump), the show continues its hilarious run with host Lin-Manuel Miranda, who we’re hoping will show the world how Alexander Hamilton gets it done.

1 of 3 Craig Blankenhorn/HBO

Divorce

“As a die-hard Sex and the City fan, I cannot wait for Sarah Jessica Parker’s triumphant return to TV—and HBO, no less—even though her role on Divorce is essentially the polar opposite of Carrie Bradshaw. In the new series, she plays Frances, a married (at least for now) corporate recruiter slogging through life in the suburbs with her husband Robert (Thomas Haden Church). But there will inevitably be some parallels between the characters—namely when Frances is single again after her—spoiler alert!—separation. But for me, the icing on the cake is really that Sharon Horgan, co-creator and star of Amazon's Catastrophe, wrote the pilot.” —Claire Stern, associate editor

“At long last, Sarah Jessica Parker is back in our weekly TV lineup—and this time, she’s leaving the glamorous world of Manhattan behind for the suburbs. In Divorce, SJP’s character Frances is definitely lacking that 'can’t-live-without-each-other love' that Carrie found on Sex and the City, as the show takes us on an emotional rollercoaster while Frances navigates the murky waters of uncoupling from her husband. And although the footwear may be less fabulous, I’m all in.” —Samantha Simon, assistant editor

Watch Divorce on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.

2 of 3 John P. Fleenor/HBO

Insecure

"HBO previewed their newest series Insecure on HBO GO ahead of its Oct. 9 release and it’s safe to say that I’m already hooked. Star and creator Issa Rae launched her career on YouTube with an award-winning web series called The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl and now she’s moving into the HBO comedy world with a half-hour series. The show—about two black women navigating the ups and downs of Los Angeles—is hilarious, smart, and refreshing. It officially kicks off this Sunday and I have a feeling it will be filling my Girls void until that series returns in January.” —Janelle Grodsky, associate editor

Insecure premieres Oct. 9 at 10:30 p.m. ET on HBO.

3 of 3 Dana Edelson/NBC

Saturday Night Live

“I’m still not over the fact that I missed Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda’s run on Broadway (sigh), but at least I can see his genius up close when he hosts Saturday Night Live for the first time this weekend. The show is already killing it with their hysterical election coverage, so I’m hoping we get a political mashup sketch with Miranda as his fiery Alexander Hamilton character. He’d be a perfect foil for Kate McKinnon’s Hillary Clinton and Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump.” —Jennifer Ferrise, senior editor

Catch Manuel on SNL this Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

