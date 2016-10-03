The 3 Must-See TV Shows InStyle Editors Are Watching This Week

“As a die-hard Sex and the City fan, I cannot wait for Sarah Jessica Parker’s triumphant return to TV—and HBO, no less—even though her role on Divorce is essentially the polar opposite of Carrie Bradshaw. In the new series, she plays Frances, a married (at least for now) corporate recruiter slogging through life in the suburbs with her husband Robert (Thomas Haden Church). But there will inevitably be some parallels between the characters—namely when Frances is single again after her—spoiler alert!—separation. But for me, the icing on the cake is really that Sharon Horgan, co-creator and star of Amazon's Catastrophe, wrote the pilot.” —Claire Stern, associate editor

“At long last, Sarah Jessica Parker is back in our weekly TV lineup—and this time, she’s leaving the glamorous world of Manhattan behind for the suburbs. In Divorce, SJP’s character Frances is definitely lacking that 'can’t-live-without-each-other love' that Carrie found on Sex and the City, as the show takes us on an emotional rollercoaster while Frances navigates the murky waters of uncoupling from her husband. And although the footwear may be less fabulous, I’m all in.” —Samantha Simon, assistant editor

Watch Divorce on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.