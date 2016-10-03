The 3 Must-See TV Shows InStyle Editors Are Watching This Week

Each week, we bring you our editor-curated “watch list,” filled with all the quirky hidden gems, salacious reality stars, comedy geniuses, and award-worthy newcomers that have us binge-watching and setting our DVRs. We hope this weekly list will help broaden your viewing horizons and fill you with escapist joy. Happy watching!
While there’s a slew of new shows on now, there’s one in particular that our editors are excited about this week: Divorce. The HBO drama marks the long-awaited return of Sarah Jessica Parker to TV. And, while it’s a departure from Sex and the City, it’s still chock full of modern relationship quandaries that will surely appeal to a post-SATC generation.
If you’re in the mood for something a little lighter, check out HBO’s other new entry, Insecure. The comedy series stars Issa Rae (of YouTube’s The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl) as she navigates Los Angeles. And, of course, we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the must-see show this election season: Saturday Night Live. After kicking off season 42 this past weekend (with Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump), the show continues its hilarious run with host Lin-Manuel Miranda, who we’re hoping will show the world how Alexander Hamilton gets it done.