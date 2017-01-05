11 Albums We Can't Wait to Hear in 2017

Claire Stern
Jan 05, 2017 @ 5:30 pm

We're barely a week into the New Year, but 2017 is already looking up thanks to a stockpile of new music releases on the horizon. Lorde, Drake, and Iggy Azalea are all slated to make their triumphant return to the Billboard charts—and the festival circuit—in the coming months, along with Kanye West on the heels of The Life of Pablo. (And, let's be real, in an industry that's notoriously hush-hush, there are probably others we don't know about, too.) Here, check out 11 of the most anticipated albums so far. 

LORDE, TBD

It's been four years since Lorde burst onto the scene with 2013's Pure Heroine, and this suggestive tweet along with scheduled performances at Coachella and Governors Ball this spring signal that her long overdue comeback is approaching. 

DRAKE, MORE LIFE

With Views and a sold-out worldwide tour, Drake had a very successful 2016, but the rapper will keep the momentum going with the upcoming playlist More Life, set to drop early this year. 

IGGY AZALEA, DIGITAL DISTORTION

Azalea's follow-up to her 2014 debut The New Classic has been consistently delayed, but 2017 seems to be the year it sees the light of day. And from the sound of its lead single, "Team," it's going to be good.

HAIM, TBD

The sister trio played some of their new music, including the catchy single "Give Me Just a Little of Your Love," at Governors Ball over the summer, hinting that a second album is on the way.

THE XX, I SEE YOU

After performing their new single, "On Hold," on Saturday Night Live and dropping a roster of worldwide tour dates, anticipation for The xx's new release is high. 

CHRISTINA AGUILERA, BLONDE

Aguilera's new album, rumored to be titled Blonde, is due out in early 2017. And just like Kylie Jenner, our enthusiasm for the pop star hasn't waned. 

DUA LIPA, DUA LIPA

With a sultry voice and looks to match, English singer and model Dua Lipa (pronounced "leepa") is poised to become the next big thing. Mark your calendar for February 10 when her self-titled debut drops.

CHARLI XCX, TBD

After breaking off to start her own record label Vroom Vroom recordings, Charli XCX has been quietly working on her third album, set to drop this spring. 

CHROMEO, TBD

The Canadian electro-funk duo recently announced via Instagram that they've been hard at work on their fifth album—a follow-up to 2014's White Women—in 2016 and to expect "even more collabos than on the last one, but also a more cohesive, ambitious, and soulful Chromeo sound."

GOOD MUSIC, CRUEL WINTER

West's label, comprised of Gucci Mane, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Travis Scott, Desiigner, and Tyga, is planning on a February release for their second compilation album. 

KANYE WEST, TURBO GRAFX 16

Does Kanye West ever sleep? The rapper announced his eighth solo album, named after one of his favorite gaming systems, in February. Although, if The Life of Pablo taught us anything, that title is subject to change. 

