Don't Miss These 4 Movies in Theaters This 4th of July Weekend

Well, folks, we blinked and all of a sudden it's almost July 4th! We've been waiting all year long for the warm, laid back months of summer, and now that they're here, they're just flying on by. If you've spent most of your summer up to this point in front of the computer rather than hanging by the lake, then the upcoming long weekend is the perfect time to slow it down and get yourself into summer chill mode. Your Independence Day celebrations likely include a whole lot of food, friends and fireworks—but there's another great way to spend this coveted free time: by taking in a trip to the movie theater!

Just in time for the 4th, there are some awesome movies hitting theaters this weekend. Whether your goal is to relive a childhood classic, swing through the jungle, experience an emotional love story, or to be scared out of your wits, there's an on-screen event waiting to entertain you. Beat the heat this weekend and catch one (or all!) of these upcoming films!