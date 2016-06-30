Don't Miss These 4 Movies in Theaters This 4th of July Weekend

Courtney Higgs
Jun 30, 2016 @ 6:00 pm

Well, folks, we blinked and all of a sudden it's almost July 4th! We've been waiting all year long for the warm, laid back months of summer, and now that they're here, they're just flying on by. If you've spent most of your summer up to this point in front of the computer rather than hanging by the lake, then the upcoming long weekend is the perfect time to slow it down and get yourself into summer chill mode. Your Independence Day celebrations likely include a whole lot of food, friends and fireworks—but there's another great way to spend this coveted free time: by taking in a trip to the movie theater!

Just in time for the 4th, there are some awesome movies hitting theaters this weekend. Whether your goal is to relive a childhood classic, swing through the jungle, experience an emotional love story, or to be scared out of your wits, there's an on-screen event waiting to entertain you. Beat the heat this weekend and catch one (or all!) of these upcoming films!

1 of 4 Courtesy A24

Equals

July 1

What do you get when you combine a dystopian future in which everyone wears white, a tyrannical law against any physical contact with other humans, and two insanely gorgeous main characters? A forbidden love story, of course! Kristen Stewart and Nicholas Hoult star as Nia and Silas, young co-workers who find themselves in the throws of a forbidden romance, despite the certain demise they'll meet if anyone finds out. It's the sexual tension between these two, even in the smallest of gestures, that make this flick so steamy. It will get a limited release this weekend, with a wide expansion on July 15.

2 of 4 Warner Bros.

The Legend of Tarzan

July 1
They had us at shirtless Alexander Skarsgård! Swing into the theater this weekend for this fresh adaptation of Edgar Rice Burroughs's classic tale, which also stars Margot Robbie, Samuel L. Jackson, and Christoph Waltz. This time, Tarzan is living a more tame (and clothed) life in London, before he's called back to the jungle to investigate some shady happenings. Buckle up because it's sure to be a wild ride!

3 of 4 Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

The BFG

July 1
Roald Dahl’s famed children’s novel comes to life in a spectacular way this summer. Academy Award winner Mark Rylance lends his voice to the giant who, despite his gargantuan size, is as benevolent as they come. He befriends a young girl (in an unconventional way, mind you) and together they embark on an adventure to capture the evil giants who have been wreaking havoc on the human world. It's the perfect holiday weekend film event to enjoy with the entire family!

4 of 4 The Purge/Facebook

The Purge: Election Year

July 1

Maybe leave the kids with grandma, if you decide to see this one. The Purge series gets its third installment this weekend, and even the adults might need to cover their eyes at times during the blood-bath thriller. Per usual, we'll see what happens when the United States errupts into absolute mayhem during a twelve-hour period where all crime—even murder—is permitted. What better way to celebrate America's birthday than to imagine it in utter chaos, right?

