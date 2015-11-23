19 Movies to Watch This Thanksgiving Weekend—for Every Mood!

Ahhh, the joy of a long weekend. You have so much time to eat food, unbutton your pants, and watch as much TV as you want. Then, when you finally want to get out of the house, you either go shopping or go to the movies. Well, we're here to help you with the latter, because there’s no need to frantically pick a film when you’re desperately sprinting to the door from family time overdose. Scroll down for your complete guide to picking out your movie moment this Thanksgiving holiday.