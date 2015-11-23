19 Movies to Watch This Thanksgiving Weekend—for Every Mood!

Sharon Clott Kanter
Nov 23, 2015 @ 9:30 am

Ahhh, the joy of a long weekend. You have so much time to eat food, unbutton your pants, and watch as much TV as you want. Then, when you finally want to get out of the house, you either go shopping or go to the movies. Well, we're here to help you with the latter, because there’s no need to frantically pick a film when you’re desperately sprinting to the door from family time overdose. Scroll down for your complete guide to picking out your movie moment this Thanksgiving holiday. 

If You Have the Little Ones In Tow

The Good Dinosaur
Pixar’s latest has enough laughs for both kids and parents to enjoy as it asks the question: What if dinosaurs still roamed the earth? (Out Wednesday, Nov. 25.)

If You Love the Rocky Movies

Creed
Michael B. Jordan stars as Adonis Johnson in this boxing-centric drama. In the flick, Johnson and his ridiculously sexy body seek out Rocky Balboa—yes Sylvester Stallone co-stars—to mentor him to victory. (Out Wednesday, Nov. 25.) 

If You’re Still in the Mood for Halloween

Victor Frankenstein
James McAvoy, the titular character, goes off the deep end making a monster. But behold: Daniel Radcliffe swoops in (sans broom) to save the day. (Out Wednesday, Nov. 25.)

If You Really Don’t Want to Think Too Hard

The Night Before
Seth Rogen to the rescue! His latest bro-heavy movie co-stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Anthony Mackie. Together, the threesome has one debauchery-filled night—yes, the night before Christmas, as the title suggests—to celebrate growing up. Or not. (Out Friday, Nov. 20.)

If You Want to Be Moved

The Danish Girl
Eddie Redmayne and Alicia Vikander lead this epic depiction of Gerda and Einar Wegener’s story. While married, Einar decides to transition into becoming a woman, Lile, and is one of the first in the world to undergo gender reassignment surgery. (Out Friday, Nov. 27).

If You’re in the Mood for Nostalgia

The Peanuts Movie
Good grief! Charlie Brown and his crew are back on the big screen in this animated feel-good flick. Bring the whole family on little Chaz’s adventure, as he tries to navigate his feelings for a new crush, the Little Red-Haired Girl. (Now playing.)

If You Want to See Cate Blanchett Be a Boss

Truth and Carol
Cate Blanchett proves her star power by leading not just one, but two films this season. Check her out as Mary Mapes, the #girlboss investigative journalist behind Dan Rathers 60 Minutes downfall, in Truth. Or, watch her in the period drama Carol, an adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s 1952 novel The Price of Salt, in which she plays a suburban wife who falls for a shopgirl named Therese (Rooney Mara). (Carol out Friday, Nov. 20; Truth is now playing in select theaters.)

If You’re OK With Crying in Public

Room
Brie Larson will blow you away in this dark drama, adapted from the bestselling novel by Emma Donoghue. In it, she stars as Ma, the mother of 5-year-old Jack. Together, they live in a garden shed in the back of her captor’s house. That is, until Jack helps them break free and start their lives all over again. (Now playing.)

If You’re All About Girl Power

Suffragette
Carey Mulligan helps tell the true story of the British women’s suffrage movement. What this film proves is that a small group can have a powerful impact. (Now playing.)

If You Think Tom Hardy Is One of the Hottest Guys Alive

Legend
In this movie, it’s double the Hardy! He plays Reggie and Ronny Kray, a pair of twins who ruled the London crime scene in the 1960s—well, until they didn’t. (Out Friday, Nov. 20.)

If You Believe in Love

Brooklyn
Saoirse Ronan stars as Eilis Lacey, a young Irish immigrant who lands in Brooklyn to start a new life. After a bout of debilitating homesickness, she starts to find herself, until tragedy brings her back home and she is forced to choose between the life she thought she’d have and the life she never knew she wanted. This is one of our favorite films of the year. (Now playing.)

If Tom Hanks Makes You Happy

Bridge of Spies
Mr. Hanks will blow you away in this thriller. Set in the Cold War, he plays a lawyer who has to help the CIA negotiate a prisoner’s release. (Now playing.)

If Matt Damon Makes You Happy

The Martian
Damon’s charm is in full swing as he plays the personable and hunky astronaut Mark Watney in this intergalactic flick. While he’s hanging out alone on a planet millions of miles away, he still manages to make his journey so fun to watch. (Now playing.)

If Jack Black Makes You Happy

Goosebumps
The goofball succeeds at his specialty of soliciting laughs with this family-friendly movie that brings R.L. Stine’s classics to life. (Now playing.)

If You Don’t Mind the Bond Theme Song Being Stuck in Your Head

Spectre
Daniel Craig returns as the kickass action star of this thriller, and he brought all his usual tricks: Crazy stunts, sexy sidekicks, killer chases—you know the drill. If you like Bond, you’ll like this. (Now playing.)

If You’re an AppleHead

Steve Jobs
Michael Fassbender hits the screen as the technology superhero as he debuts his epic invention, the Apple computer. Aaron Sorkin wrote the screenplay, so expect the dialogue to be sharp. (Now playing.)

If You Love Reading Your Local Newspaper

Spotlight
This film is a love letter to journalism—that’s what star Liev Scheiber told us. And it’s true. The movie captures the story of what happened when The Boston Globe took on the Catholic Church. The lesson? Investigative journalism can have a big payoff. (Now playing.)

If You Want to See as Many Stars as Possible at Once

Love the Coopers
This adorable family flick is the ensemble film of the year, as it follows four generations of the Cooper family as they come together for the holidays. The cast includes stars such as Diane Keaton, John Goodman, Olivia Wilde, Ed Helms, Alan Arkin, Anthony Mackie, Jake Lacy, Amanda Seyfried, Marisa Tomei, June Squibb, and more. (Now playing.)
 

If You Love Happy Endings

The 33
A group of 33 men were trapped underground when a mine collapsed in Chile in 2010. The world watched as rescuers tried to dig them out, and this film captures the struggles of the 69 days it took to make it happen. (Now playing.)

