19 Celebrities Who Host Their Own Podcasts

Whether you’re an avid podcast listener or haven’t even gotten on the Serial bandwagon, there’s a whole world of thought-provoking audio series out there—and they're all just waiting for you to press play. The options are boundless, but we're currently obsessing over those of the celebrity-hosted variety, and the options seem to be increasing by the day.

Why? For starters, celeb-helmed podcasts offer Hollywood’s heavy-hitters a way to interact with fans in a casual, relaxed way. And it gives stars free reign to discuss any topic, branching out from the beats they're associated with. Scroll down for our favorites, from sex and politics to pop culture and comedy.

And be sure to set aside ample time to binge-listen once you're done.

Anna Faris: Anna Faris Is Unqualified

On her weekly podcast, the Mom star talks relationship advice with fellow celebrities (recent guests have included Alanis Morissette, Eva Longoria, and Andy Cohen), takes questions from callers, and dishes on her own past experiences. Earlier this month, she kicked off the first episode since announcing her split from husband Chris Pratt by thanking her listeners for their love and support.

Russell Brand: Under the Skin

Never one to shy away from getting controversial, Russell Brand’s podcast explores what’s beneath the surface in every sense, from people to ideas and history. He invites guests from different areas of expertise to chat on the program for funny yet academic discussions, often with a political focus.

Julie Klausner: How Was Your Week with Julie Klausner

Earlier this summer, the Difficult People creator and star resurrected her seemingly abandoned podcast, which featured interviews with guests ranging from Sandra Bernhard to Michael Ian Black since its inception in 2011. Each episode includes a monologue from Klausner followed by discussions about off-beat and often quirky topics. Before she surprised us with a new installment on July 24, our last fresh dose of How Was Your Week had come in August 2016.

Alec Baldwin: Here’s The Thing

When he’s not busy playing the president on Saturday Night Live, Alec Baldwin chats with fellow celebrities as well as politicians on podcast, Here’s The Thing. His goal? To find out what motivates his guests—including the likes of Michael Douglas and Chris Rock—in their careers as well as life in general.

Nico Tortorella: The Love Bomb

The Younger star recently opened up to InStyle about using his weekly podcast as a platform to to openly discuss sexuality and relationships, describing it as “a safe space for everybody to talk about who they are and to celebrate their own individuality.” Past guests have included Hilary Duff and Courtney Love.

Lena Dunham: Women of the Hour

The famously outspoken Girls creator and star tackles everything from friendship and love to health and activism on her podcast miniseries. The second season finished airing in January, but she just released an all-new bonus episode in June.

Michael Rapaport: I Am Rapaport

The director and actor—who most recently starred in this summer’s hit Netflix series Atypical—holds nothing back during his weekly podcast. Whether he’s discussing sports, movies, or life in general, Rapaport doesn’t shy away from sharing his strong opinions—or, as noted in the podcast’s description, “offensive points of view”—on a range of topics.

Snoop Dogg: Snoop Dogg’s GGN Podcast

Instead of explaining Snoop’s podcast to you, we’re just going to quote part of its official description directly: “Get up close and personal with me—the one and only Snoop Dogg each week on my official GGN podcast. This podcast right here is hosted by none other than me … yours truly … music legend and pop culture icon … Snoop D-O-double G ya dig?!? This is nuthin but a smoked-out session rolled tightly into podcast form that features me choppin’ game with and doin’ full-length interviews with a who’s who from the entertainment world. Listen to some funny-ass comedic tales or me bustin’ some off tha cuff freestyles. Man, me and my guests speak on everything related to popular culture. No one does uncensored and uncut quite like ya boy Big Snoop.” And there you have it.

Casey Wilson: Bitch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown

Casey Wilson first made us laugh as a cast member on Saturday Night Live in 2008—and it’s only fitting that these days, she spends her time recapping another weekly show. On Bitch Sesh, Wilson and her co-host Danielle Schneider hilariously discuss the previous night’s The Real Housewives episode.

Kevin Smith: SModcast, Jay & Silent Bob Get Old, Fatman on Batman, etc.

The filmmaker has essentially dominated the podcast world in recent years, launching his own network, SModcast Internet Radio, in the process. He currently co-hosts multiple podcasts on the network, including its namesake, the current events-focused SModcast; the friendship-focused Jay & Silent Bob Get Old, which details experiences that the co-hosts have shared together over the past few decades; and Fatman on Batman, a podcast dedicated entirely to discussing anything and everything related to Batman.

Jerry Ferrara: Bad 4 Business

The Power star—who unforgettably played Turtle on Entourage for years—provides commentary on everyday situations that “make you wanna laugh, cry, and punch people” on his podcast, which is produced by his wife, Breanne Racano.

Aisha Tyler: Girl on Guy

On Girl on Guy, actress Aisha Tyler and her guest stars rant about everything that guys love, from video games and sex to bar fights and “blowing sh*t up.” The weekly installments became a must-listen when Tyler first launched the series back in 2011, but as of January 2017, she announced that the podcast is on an indefinite hiatus. Luckily, there are 260 episodes to catch up on while we await its potential return.

Shaquille O’Neil: The Big Podcast

The basketball legend chats weekly about current events, with topics covering world news and entertainment buzz. Of course, there’s plenty of sports talk, too—this is Shaq’s podcast, after all. Past guests have included Adam Sandler, Kim Kardashian, and Justin Bieber.

Jillian Michaels: The Jillian Michaels Show

Fitness guru Jillian Michaels aims to help listeners find all-around health and happiness in life. Each week, the former The Biggest Loser trainer hosts inspirational chats with friends and industry experts about topics related to well-being. 

Chelsea Peretti: Call Chelsea Peretti

The comedian and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star interacts with callers during her themed podcast episodes. While she used to take to the air weekly, Peretti only podcasts sporadically these days—but so far, she’s given us two new episodes in 2017. The first was a reading of a rural family drama she wrote back in April, and the second was a fresh standard podcast in June.

Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti: The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast

Former Bachelor Ben Higgins co-hosts this weekly podcast with fellow Bachelor Nation alum Ashley Iaconetti. The duo breaks down each episode of the current season in addition to chatting all things love and relationships. Of course, there are guest appearances from other past contestants to look forward to.

Brandi Glanville: Brandi Glanville Unfiltered

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star chats with fellow celebrities and covers all things pop culture on her weekly podcast. Per its Unfiltered title, nothing is off-limits—and it’s safe to say that there’s no shortage of drama or gossip in the reality star’s foray into the podcast world.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi: It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey

Snooki and her makeup artist/BFF Joey are self-proclaimed “hot messes talking hot topics.” The weekly podcast covers celebrity news, the latest trends, and family. So if you’ve been missing your favorite Meatball from the Jersey Shore, go ahead and tune in.

Amy Sedaris, Oscar Isaac, David Schwimmer: Homecoming

OK, so Homecoming isn’t exactly a celebrity podcast. But it’s a new podcast that features celebrities, so we’ll take it. The scripted series’ first season stars Oscar Isaac, David Schwimmer, and Amy Sedaris in the fictional story about a caseworker at an experimental facility. It’s already gotten its fair share of buzz, so if you’re searching for a new mystery to get hooked on, look no further.

