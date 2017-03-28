13 Times Game of Thrones Co-Stars Reunited Onscreen

Game of Thrones might not come back until July, but you can catch two of the show’s stars onscreen together right now. Kit Harington (aka Jon Snow) and Carice van Houten (the one and only Melisandre) both star in the drama Brimstone, currently in theaters. The film takes the actors far from Westeros and into the old American West, where no one is safe at the hands of a vengeful preacher on the frontier. Harington plays a cowboy and speaks with a Southern accent, while van Houten takes on the role of a mother and wife trapped in an abusive patriarchal society. The all-powerful Melisandre would not approve.

Courtesy (2)

Much like GoT, the film packs plenty of gore. But you won't see any crazy revival scenes à la Melisandre resurrecting Jon Snow in Brimstone, which marks yet another occasion that Game of Thrones' large ensemble cast has teamed up outside the magical world crafted by George R.R. Martin. We've rounded up some of the most memorable collaborations between the stars outside the Seven Kingdoms. Scroll down to check them out.