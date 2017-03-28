13 Times Game of Thrones Co-Stars Reunited Onscreen

Samantha Simon
Mar 28, 2017

Game of Thrones might not come back until July, but you can catch two of the show’s stars onscreen together right now. Kit Harington (aka Jon Snow) and Carice van Houten (the one and only Melisandre) both star in the drama Brimstone, currently in theaters. The film takes the actors far from Westeros and into the old American West, where no one is safe at the hands of a vengeful preacher on the frontier. Harington plays a cowboy and speaks with a Southern accent, while van Houten takes on the role of a mother and wife trapped in an abusive patriarchal society. The all-powerful Melisandre would not approve.

Much like GoT, the film packs plenty of gore. But you won't see any crazy revival scenes à la Melisandre resurrecting Jon Snow in Brimstone, which marks yet another occasion that Game of Thrones' large ensemble cast has teamed up outside the magical world crafted by George R.R. Martin. We've rounded up some of the most memorable collaborations between the stars outside the Seven Kingdoms. Scroll down to check them out.

Natalie Dormer and Gwendoline Christie in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2

Different game, similarly high stakes. In 2014, Natalie Dormer took on the role of The Capitol’s film director Cressida in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1. The following year, the actress—who played well-bred widow-turned-queen Margaery Tyrell on Game of Thrones—was joined by her co-star Gwendoline Christie in the second installment of Mockingjay. Christie—aka GoT’s fan-favorite warrior Brienne of Tarth—memorably portrayed Commander Lyme, a past Hunger Games victor and leader of rebels in the dystopian future-set film.

David Bradley, Michelle Fairley, and Natalia Tena in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Parts 1 and 2

There’s plenty of crossover between the Harry Potter films and Game of Thrones, but it’s the series’ final two films about the Deathly Hallows that pack the most stars from Westeros. David Bradley, who played Red Wedding orchestrator Walder Frey on GoT, reprised his long-running role as Hogwarts’ caretaker Argus Filch; pre-Catelyn Stark, Michelle Fairley played Hermione’s mom, Mrs. Granger; and Natalia Tena, who played Stark-friendly wildling Osha, starred as the Order of the Phoenix’s resident Auror, Nymphadora Tonks. Also worth noting: Julian Glover (Grand Maester Pycelle) voiced Hagrid’s giant spider pet, Aragog, and Ciaran Hinds (leader of the Free Folk, Mance Rayder) portrayed Albus Dumbledore’s brother, Aberforth. 

Gwendoline Christie, Max von Sydow, and Thomas Brodie-Sangster in Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Force Awakens

In 2015’s Star Wars flick, we got to see Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie), The Three-Eyed Raven (Max von Sydow), and Jojen Reed (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) take on outer space. Von Sydow played Jakku’s retired adventurer, Lor San Tekka, who was helping the Resistance locate Luke Skywalker; Christie portrayed Captain Phasma, commander of stormtroopers for the First Order; and Brodie-Sangster took on the role of First Order Petty Officer Thanisson. 

Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Aiden Gillen in Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials

Thomas Brodie-Sangster also teamed up with another Game of Thrones castmate in 2015. He reprised his role as ringleader Newt in Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials, and when his character ends up at a facility for survivors of a labyrinth maze, he encounters the high-ranking official A.D. Janson, played by Aiden Gillen (aka Littlefinger). 

Emilia Clarke and Charles Dance in Me Before You

Before Tywin Lannister was killed, it’s doubtful that Daenerys Targaryen would have found much common ground with the cold and manipulative head of House Lannister—other than wanting to rule the realm, that is. But the actors behind the Mother of Dragons and the wealthiest man in the seven kingdoms finally shared the screen in 2016’s romantic drama Me Before You. Emilia Clarke portrayed caregiver Louisa, who falls in love with paralyzed Will (Sam Claflin), and Charles Dance stars as Will’s father, Steven.

Peter Dinklage and Sean Bean in Pixels

Four years after Ned Stark (Sean Bean) was killed by the family of Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) in King’s Landing, the actors behind the characters reunited on the big screen. They starred in the 2015 sci-fi action flick Pixels, in which aliens attacked Earth by bringing classic arcade games to life. Dinklage played imprisoned arcade gamer Eddie Plant, while Bean played British troops commander Corporal Hill. Plenty at stake, but not quite as dramatic as playing for the throne.

Richard Madden, Hannah Murray, and Michelle Fairley in Chatroom

Before we knew and loved them as Rob and Catelyn Stark, Richard Madden and Michelle Fairley had roles in the 2010 British thriller Chatroom. Hannah Murray, who GoT fans now know and love as Gilly, also appeared in the film about an online chat room that quickly turns dark. It’s definitely creepy, but compared to the Red Wedding, it’s child’s play.

Rory McCann and Liam Cunningham in Clash of the Titans

Here’s a pairing that we’ve never seen in Westeros: The Hound and Ser Davos, played by Rory McCann and Liam Cunningham, respectively. The two appeared in 2010’s remake of Clash of the Titans, portraying soldiers Solon and Belo in the film based on the Greek myth of Perseus. So many gods, so little time. 

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Iain Glen in Kingdom of Heaven

Far from Game of Thrones’ Seven Kingdoms, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Iain Glen—who portray Jamie Lannister and Ser Jorah on the show—found themselves in the Kingdom of Jerusalem in this 2005 historical drama. Taking place during the 12th century’s Crusades, Kingdom of Heaven follows a war over the holy city with Coster-Waldau portraying the village sheriff and Glen as the King of England.

Peter Dinklage and Lena Headey in Low Down

Tyrion and Cersei Lannister left the dragons behind for 1970s music scene in this biopic based on the life of jazz pianist Joe Albany. The 2014 film is told from the perspective of Albany’s daughter Amy-Jo, whose memoir followed the story of her father’s descent into drug addiction. Headey portrays Amy-Jo’s mother Sheila, and Dinklage stars as fellow vagabond and artist Alain.

Lena Headey and Charles Dance in Pride and Prejudice and Zombies

The most manipulative father-daughter duo in Game of Thrones signed on for another project together, 2016’s Jane Austen parody Pride and Prejudice and Zombies. Lena Headey starred as Lady Catherine de Bourgh, a zombie-killer just as cutthroat as Cersei Lannister, while Charles Dance takes a very non-Tywin Lannister turn as Mr. Bennet, the father of five daughters who he’s trained to fight zombies.

Liam Cunningham and Carice van Houten in Black Butterflies

Ser Davos and Melisandre have had their share of drama onscreen—especially after the death of Shireen. But well before that, the actors who play them—Liam Cunningham and Carice van Houten—starred in the 2011 Dutch film Black Butterflies. Set in apartheid South Africa, the script follows poet Ingrid Jonker (van Houten) on her journey to find a new home and romance—the latter of which she ultimately finds with Cunningham’s character, author Jack Cope.

Carice van Houten and Michiel Huisman in Black Book

Carice van Houten also starred alongside Michiel Huisman—who plays Daenerys' advisor Daario Naharis on GoT—in the 2006 Dutch thriller Black Book. She portrayed Rachel Stein, a Jewish woman who became a spy in the Netherlands during World War II. Huisman played Rob, a sailor who helped Rachel narrowly escape the bombing of her farmhouse. 

