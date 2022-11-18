One of the Best Antioxidants for Your Skin Comes From Wine

Red wine is often touted as the healthiest option on the drink menu thanks to resveratrol. The powerful antioxidant boasts a handful of health benefits and has a positive effect on skin. In addition to the red grapes that make up your favorite glass of vino, the ingredient is found in peanuts and berries such as blueberries and mulberries.

"It is a polyphenol found in both the skin and seeds of grapes, but it’s also found in over 70 different plant species," says Krupa Koestline, a clean cosmetic chemist and founder of KKT Consultants. "It’s an ingredient that’s easily upcycled from wine making, thus can sourced sustainability."

Skincare brands have caught on the the potent ingredient, and it's continually popping up in more and more products.

Ahead, experts reveal all of the skincare benefits of resveratrol and how to incorporate the antioxidant into your skincare routine.

What are the skincare benefits of resveratrol?

Resveratrol is part of a group of compounds called polyphenols, which act as key antioxidants in a skincare formula. The ingredient is often found in serums, moisturizers, and creams.

Primarily, studies have shown that resveratrol can fight off free radicals and UV radiation on the skin. "Resveratrol has been shown to provide skincare benefits – primarily slowing down the effects of aging skin caused by environmental damage, like sun exposure and pollution," says Dr. Melanie Palm, a board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon at Art of Skin MD in San Diego. "By neutralizing free radicals and increasing your antioxidant levels, resveratrol may equip your skin with the tools to protect and repair itself." The antioxidant can also improve the look of fine lines, wrinkles, elasticity, and hyperpigmentation caused by sun damage.

Additionally, resveratrol can be very soothing and calming for the skin. "Resveratrol also helps stimulate expressions of different growth factors that help promote wound healing," says Koestline, "It also has been shown to reduce inflammatory cytokines responsible for inflammaging and to stimulate collagen production."

Who should use resveratrol in their skincare routine?

The versatility of resveratrol is one of the major reasons it's in so many skincare products these days. Dr. Palm says it's safe for all skin types and ages to use their routines. However, proceed with caution if you take blood thinning medication or have a bleeding disorder.

"It’s worth noting that individuals who take blood thinning medications like aspirin or ibuprofen should use resveratrol cautiously as it could potentially increase the risk of excessive bleeding," Dr. Palm shares. "In the same vein, those with bleeding disorders should also avoid using resveratrol without consulting a doctor first."

It's also wise to do a patch these first to ensure you don't have an allergy to resveratrol (or grapes or wine). When in doubt, consult with your doctor and/or board-certified dermatologist before incorporating any new ingredient into your skincare routine.



How to use resveratrol in your skincare routine

To get the most bang for your buck, Dr. Palm recommends using a resveratrol-infused serum. "When using resveratrol topically, I recommend using it as a serum, which often is more potent and effective in delivery than cream or moisturizer," the dermatologist says. "I would use it after cleansing and toning, and before applying a heavier moisturizer or cream."

Studies have also shown that the antioxidant can cause sensitivity to UV rays and light, so Dr. Palm recommends using it at night. But if you do use a resveratrol skincare product in the morning, be sure to apply sunscreen with a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher.



