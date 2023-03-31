The Brand Behind Amazon’s Best-Selling Bodysuit Launched a Flattering, V-Neck Style That's a #1 New Release

There are tons of ways to tuck in a shirt; you have the classic tuck, French tuck, half tuck, and many, many more variations. But no matter how well you push that shirt into your jeans, it always manages to slip out at some point during the day. That’s why I love a good bodysuit — it stays put and eliminates the need for constant tugging and fixing.

According to Amazon shoppers, one of the best bodysuits on the market right now is Reoria’s sleeveless racerback style. The halterneck staple has garnered more than 22,500 five-star ratings, making it the site’s best-selling bodysuit top. So when Reoria decided to launch a new, buttery-soft bodysuit, you know I was excited.

The first thing that caught my attention was the bodysuit’s low cost. At $20, the one-piece sets itself apart from big ticket purchases, while still prioritizing style and quality. The plunging V-neck on both the front and back along with the double-lined material proves this, as it’s equal parts sexy and sophisticated while concealing undergarments. You won’t have to worry about visible panty lines either, as the thong-style will camouflage the suit under your bottoms.

Reoria’s backless bodysuit also comes in a range of colors, including classic neutrals and perfect-for-spring shades like pink, white, and blue, so you already know styling it will be a breeze. Pair it with some classic Levi’s and sneakers for a casual look, or opt for a tea-length skirt and heels for an elevated approach. Another option is to layer a statement denim or leather jacket during transitional chilly days. over the bodysuit.

While this piece is new to Reoria’s lineup of fashion choices, that doesn’t mean it’s an under-the-radar launch — the bodysuit is already one of Amazon’s hottest new releases, and shoppers can’t get enough of it. One reviewer said it’s “so soft” and looks “amazing after a few washes,” while another called the material “luxurious” and “thick enough to go braless.” Shoppers also love how the garment forms to the body, saying it “snatches the waist,” provides “great support,” and has become a “holy grail” wardrobe staple.

As someone who reports on the latest product launches, predicts style trends, and reviews hot products, I can confidently say this Reoria bodysuit is going to go fast. So pick up your new favorite style piece sooner rather than later, and check out some of my favorite variations below.

