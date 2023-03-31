The Brand Behind Amazon’s Best-Selling Bodysuit Launched a Flattering, V-Neck Style That's a #1 New Release

Shoppers call its buttery-soft feel “luxurious.”

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 31, 2023 @ 09:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

This Waist-Snatching Bodysuit From a Best-Selling Amazon Brand Is So Good, Shoppers Go âBralessâ In It
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

There are tons of ways to tuck in a shirt; you have the classic tuck, French tuck, half tuck, and many, many more variations. But no matter how well you push that shirt into your jeans, it always manages to slip out at some point during the day. That’s why I love a good bodysuit — it stays put and eliminates the need for constant tugging and fixing.

According to Amazon shoppers, one of the best bodysuits on the market right now is Reoria’s sleeveless racerback style. The halterneck staple has garnered more than 22,500 five-star ratings, making it the site’s best-selling bodysuit top. So when Reoria decided to launch a new, buttery-soft bodysuit, you know I was excited.

REORIA Womenâs Sexy Plunge Deep V Neck Sleeveless V Backless Going Out Tank

Amazon

Shop now: $20; amazon.com

The first thing that caught my attention was the bodysuit’s low cost. At $20, the one-piece sets itself apart from big ticket purchases, while still prioritizing style and quality. The plunging V-neck on both the front and back along with the double-lined material proves this, as it’s equal parts sexy and sophisticated while concealing undergarments. You won’t have to worry about visible panty lines either, as the thong-style will camouflage the suit under your bottoms. 

Reoria’s backless bodysuit also comes in a range of colors, including classic neutrals and perfect-for-spring shades like pink, white, and blue, so you already know styling it will be a breeze. Pair it with some classic Levi’s and sneakers for a casual look, or opt for a tea-length skirt and heels for an elevated approach. Another option is to layer a statement denim or leather jacket during transitional chilly days. over the bodysuit.

While this piece is new to Reoria’s lineup of fashion choices, that doesn’t mean it’s an under-the-radar launch — the bodysuit is already one of Amazon’s hottest new releases, and shoppers can’t get enough of it. One reviewer said it’s “so soft” and looks “amazing after a few washes,” while another called the material “luxurious” and “thick enough to go braless.” Shoppers also love how the garment forms to the body, saying it “snatches the waist,” provides “great support,” and has become a “holy grail” wardrobe staple. 

As someone who reports on the latest product launches, predicts style trends, and reviews hot products, I can confidently say this Reoria bodysuit is going to go fast. So pick up your new favorite style piece sooner rather than later, and check out some of my favorite variations below. 

REORIA Womenâs Sexy Plunge Deep V Neck Sleeveless V Backless Going Out Tank

Amazon

Shop now: $20; amazon.com

REORIA Womenâs Sexy Plunge Deep V Neck Sleeveless V Backless Going Out Tank

Amazon

Shop now: $20; amazon.com

REORIA Womenâs Sexy Plunge Deep V Neck Sleeveless V Backless Going Out Tank

Amazon

Shop now: $20; amazon.com

REORIA Womenâs Sexy Plunge Deep V Neck Sleeveless V Backless Going Out Tank

Amazon

Shop now: $20; amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Banana Republic Just Launched a Secret Sale With Double Discounts â Up to 85% Off
Banana Republic Just Launched a Secret Sale With Double Discounts — Up to 85% Off
Amazon Shopping Editor Franchise
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Deals You Won’t Regret Adding to Your Cart This Weekend
Jennifer Aniston Slouchy Boots
Jennifer Aniston Wore the Universally-Flattering Spring Boot Trend Anne Hathaway Is a Fan of, Too
Related Articles
This Celebrity-Worn Denim Brand Is Majorly Marked Down at Amazon
Amazon’s Under-the-Radar Levi’s Sale Includes Hollywood-Loved Pairs for Up to 70% Off
Shoppers Say This Now-$20 Pedicure Kit Is "the Answer" to Smooth, Callus-Free Feet Ahead of Summer
Shoppers Say This Now-$16 Pedicure Kit Is "the Answer" to Smooth, Callus-Free Feet Ahead of Summer
LOTD 3/30: Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara Wore the Most Practical Spring Coat With Risqué, Ankle-Breaking Pumps
The $35 Floral Dress Shoppers Call "Perfect" for Spring Has 1 Detail That Makes It "Super Flattering"
The $36 Floral Dress Shoppers Call "Perfect" for Spring Has 1 Detail That Makes It "Super Flattering"
Jennifer Garner's Go-To Comfy Sneaker Brand Discounted Its Best-Selling Style at Amazon
Jennifer Garner's Go-To Comfy Sneaker Brand Is Nurse-Approved for 14-Hour Shifts, and Its Top Style Is on Sale
Next Gen fashion trends on Amazon
You’re Going to See These Amazon Fashion Staples Everywhere This Spring — and Prices Start at $12
Super model Christie Brinkley uses this $12 product to conceal to handle her grays
Christie Brinkley Uses This $12 Product to Conceal Gray Strands Between Hair Appointments
60-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Retinol Eye Cream Makes Them Look 20 Years Younger
70-Year-Old Shoppers Say They Look “Decades Younger” Thanks to Amazon’s Best-Selling $22 Eye Cream
Amazon Shoppers Say These $13 Microneedle Patches Got Rid of Their Dark Spots âCompletelyâHero
Amazon Shoppers Say These $13 Microneedle Patches Got Rid of Their Dark Spots “Completely”
Volumizing Hair Spray Review
I Have Fine Hair, but This $10 Volumizing Spray Makes It Look Like I Got a Blowout
Kitsch Scrunchie Sale
The Satin Scrunchies That Don't "Pull Out Hair" or "Leave a Bend" Are on Sale for $1 Apiece at Amazon
Amazon rain boots
I Count on These Comfy $32 Rain Boots to Walk My Dog in Wet Spring Weather — and They’re Nearly 50% at Amazon
Nearly 40,000 Shoppers Love This $10 Faux Leather Tote That Looks More Expensive Than It Is
Nearly 40,000 Shoppers Love This $10 Faux Leather Tote That Looks More Expensive Than It Is
This âFlattering and Stylishâ Spring Top Gets Amazon Shoppers Tons of Compliments â and Itâs Just $28
Amazon Shoppers Say This Versatile Spring Top Is “Flattering and Stylish” — and It’s Only $28
Martha Stewartâs Go-To $10 Body Lotion Is the Secret to âSilky and Smooth,â Skin, According to Her Facialist
Martha Stewart’s Go-To $10 Body Lotion Is the Secret to “Silky and Smooth” Skin, According to Her Facialist
Amazon's Best-Selling, Under-$50, Spring Dress Is On Sale Just In Time for Wedding Season
Amazon's Best-Selling Spring Dress Is "Perfect" for Wedding Guests, and It's on Sale for $42 Right Now