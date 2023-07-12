Amazon Shoppers Found a Now-$28 "Alternative" to the Always-Sold-Out Skims Slip Dress

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and I’ve already purchased a marble soap dish (I’m an adult, I know!), a super-pretty silk skirt that looks three-times its actual price tag, and I’m about to hit the ‘Buy Now’ button on a new bed frame because, well, why not? Now really is the best time to revamp whatever you need to revamp, whether it’s your home, your wardrobe, your bathroom, or your kitchen. But obviously, being a fashion-minded editor, I’m quite keen on the clothing deals I’m seeing on Amazon right now. One thing I’ve been meaning to add to my collection is a sexy, long slip dress, and I just found one that shoppers are crowning as the best Skims “alternative” if you’re on a budget.

The dress in question is the Reoria Ribbed Bodycon Slip Dress, and you won’t believe its price tag. On a regular day, the sexy maxi will cost you $34 (which honestly isn’t that much given the comparison to that famous $78 one), but thanks to Prime Day, you can get it for less — less, as in, a humble $28. I’ll be buying at least two, thank you very much.

Amazon

The dress is ideal to both lounge in and go out, which is exactly what I need in my busy, on-the-go routine. It’s casual (and comfy) enough to wear around the house thanks to the stretchy modal-spandex fabric that moves with you, but it’s also versatile (and sexy) enough to easily be dressed up if you feel like going out. I’m particularly fond of the ribbed material, which I personally think makes it look even more flattering, as well as the adjustable spaghetti straps that are perfect for summertime wear.

Shoppers who’ve tried it only have wonderful things to say. One customer wrote, “I love how this dress is both very stretchy but also compressive. It is extremely comfortable and flattering.” And TBH, what more could you ask for in a dress? Not much.

Others mention that it “fits like a glove,” “hugs you in all the right places,” and is simply “the best dress ever.” Of course, the top selling point is that a handful of people say it’s the ideal Skims alternative, offering the same flattering, comfy fit but for a fraction of the price.

The dress is available in a slew of different colors and sizes XS to XL, with most reviewers mentioning that it runs true to size. Ready to have your jaw drop? Same. Shop the sexy slip dress while it’s just $28 for Prime Day.

Amazon