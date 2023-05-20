Here's How to Shop Designers Like Proenza Schouler and Kate Spade Starting at Just $35 on Amazon

As a shopping editor, one of my greatest joys in life is finding ways to get designer goods for less. Whether that’s discovering a secret sale or uncovering a little-known Amazon section, my goal is to find the season’s trendiest styles at a fraction of the price. And this weekend, I may have done my best work yet; Amazon’s under-the-radar Rent the Runway storefront is overflowing with designer fashion deals, and prices start at just $35.

The sale includes discounts of up to 40 percent off on summer-ready dresses and blouses from brands like Kate Spade, Proenza Schouler, and Diane von Furstenberg. So, what’s the catch? Each of the pieces is pre-loved, meaning it has been rented out and worn by shoppers in the past. But, don’t worry — Rent the Runway reviews every item of clothing, ensuring it’s still in top quality before putting it up for sale. Plus, it’s much less wasteful (and budget-friendly) to buy pre-loved designer clothing than investing in something brand new.

Without further ado, here are the 10 best designer fashion deals available at Amazon this weekend:

If you never seem to have enough non-T-shirt blouses in the spring and summer, this Derek Lam Collective sleeveless top is for you. It’s made from crinkled polyester in a versatile black-and-white pattern, and it comes in sizes 36 through 54, which roughly corresponds to sizes zero through 16. Wear the top for casual weekend brunch with straight-leg jeans and sneakers, or dress it up for work with a flowy midi skirt and loafers.

Amazon

Shop now: $36 (Originally $60); amazon.com

Speaking of heading into the office, this now-$52 Kate Spade dress perfectly combines style and sophistication, making it ideal for summer work days. The floral-print mini dress has billowy long sleeves, a high neckline, and a babydoll silhouette with stitching under the bust and elastic on the back. For a day-to-night look, throw on the dress with flats and a catch-all tote bag during the day, and then change into strappy heels and a shoulder bag in the evening.

Amazon

Shop now: $52 (Originally $87); amazon.com

Another long-sleeve dress style, this Tory Burch polka-dot mini is made from 100 percent silk and is on sale for just $75. The dress’ contrasting collar and cuffs make it perfect for a work day, while its ruffled hemline gives it an extra stylish flair. Pair the mini with neutral-colored flats or sandals and finish off the look with a matching neutral bag, so you’re ready for wherever the day may take you.

Amazon

Shop now: $75 (Originally $125); amazon.com

If you’re willing to go for something a bit funkier, this sleeveless Proenza Schouler White Label midi dress is screaming your name. The jacquard knit dress has leopard print on one side and zebra print on the other, which effortlessly blend together, thanks to their black and white color scheme. While it’s made to fit tightly, the dress has a side slit, so you don’t have to worry about it limiting your movement. Let the midi be the star of the show and style it with simple heeled sandals and a mini shoulder bag.

Amazon

Shop now: $68 (Originally $113); amazon.com

Now that you’ve gotten a taste of the epic designer deals happening at Amazon this weekend, check out Rent the Runway’s entire sale section, here.