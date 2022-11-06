The Editor-Loved Skin-Smoothing Peel That Targets Clogged Pores and Dark Spots Is Finally Back in Stock

A lot of things were affected by the supply chain issues that began during COVID-19. One I remember was Renée Rouleau’s Triple Berry Smoothing Peel going out of stock after the discontinuation of a key ingredient. For nearly a year, I pined over the pore-clearing, skin-decongesting, dark spot-removing peel I had once taken for granted. So, when it returned to digital shelves last month, I literally said “thank god” out loud.

The first thing you’ll notice upon unscrewing the lid of this at-home chemical peel is that it looks and smells like raspberry jam. Restrain yourself from doing a taste test and apply it to your face once a week for 5 to10 minutes, depending on how sensitive your skin is. My skin is quite sensitive so I tend to wash it off around the 4 to5 minute mark, though with time, my tolerance grew; now, I sometimes keep it on for up to 7 minutes.

The jam-like feel of the Triple Berry Peel comes from blueberry, raspberry, and strawberry extracts, which are skin-brightening ingredients with potent antioxidant properties. And because this is a chemical peel, there are of course a number of chemical exfoliants, including a range of alpha hydroxy acids (like glycolic, lactic, malic, mandelic, phytic, and tartaric) that dive deep into the skin and clear out dirt and dead skin cells from pores for a blemish-free complexion. Another hero ingredient is an azelaic acid derivative that works on lifting hyperpigmentation, dark spots, and other types of pigmented scarring. Although this sounds like (and is) a potent, chemically rich formula, some of the harshness is counterbalanced by calming ingredients like allantoin and bisabolol that soothe and hydrate skin.

You’ll feel the effects immediately — skin that is so smooth, soft-to-the-touch, and less oily but not dry. Give it a few hours and you’ll notice even more benefits: a more radiant complexion and shrunken pores. And after a couple of days, you’ll continue to see brighter, less dull skin, fewer breakouts, decongested skin, plus faded dark spots and hyperpigmentation.

Upon the Triple Berry Peel’s recent restock, it gained a new family member: the Triple Berry Smoothing Scrub, a great place to start your exfoliating journey if the peel just seems too abrasive. You can expect similar but less drastic benefits from using it regularly.

