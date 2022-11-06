The Editor-Loved Skin-Smoothing Peel That Targets Clogged Pores and Dark Spots Is Finally Back in Stock

I’ve been waiting for over a year.

Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

Triple Berry Smoothing Peel
A lot of things were affected by the supply chain issues that began during COVID-19. One I remember was Renée Rouleau’s Triple Berry Smoothing Peel going out of stock after the discontinuation of a key ingredient. For nearly a year, I pined over the pore-clearing, skin-decongesting, dark spot-removing peel I had once taken for granted. So, when it returned to digital shelves last month, I literally said “thank god” out loud. 

The first thing you’ll notice upon unscrewing the lid of this at-home chemical peel is that it looks and smells like raspberry jam. Restrain yourself from doing a taste test and apply it to your face once a week for 5 to10 minutes, depending on how sensitive your skin is. My skin is quite sensitive so I tend to wash it off around the 4 to5 minute mark, though with time, my tolerance grew; now, I sometimes keep it on for up to 7 minutes. 

Triple Berry Smoothing Peel
Shop now: $89; reneerouleau.com

The jam-like feel of the Triple Berry Peel comes from blueberry, raspberry, and strawberry extracts, which are skin-brightening ingredients with potent antioxidant properties. And because this is a chemical peel, there are of course a number of chemical exfoliants, including a range of alpha hydroxy acids (like glycolic, lactic, malic, mandelic, phytic, and tartaric) that dive deep into the skin and clear out dirt and dead skin cells from pores for a blemish-free complexion. Another hero ingredient is an azelaic acid derivative that works on lifting hyperpigmentation, dark spots, and other types of pigmented scarring. Although this sounds like (and is) a potent, chemically rich formula, some of the harshness is counterbalanced by calming ingredients like allantoin and bisabolol that soothe and hydrate skin. 

You’ll feel the effects immediately — skin that is so smooth, soft-to-the-touch, and less oily but not dry. Give it a few hours and you’ll notice even more benefits: a more radiant complexion and shrunken pores. And after a couple of days, you’ll continue to see brighter, less dull skin, fewer breakouts, decongested skin, plus faded dark spots and hyperpigmentation. 

Triple Berry Smoothing Scrub

Renee Rouleau

Shop now: $52; reneerouleau.com

Upon the Triple Berry Peel’s recent restock, it gained a new family member: the Triple Berry Smoothing Scrub, a great place to start your exfoliating journey if the peel just seems too abrasive. You can expect similar but less drastic benefits from using it regularly.

Head to Renée Rouleau to shop the Triple Berry Smoothing Peel and Scrub

