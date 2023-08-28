The Anti-Aging Toner Shoppers Rely on for "Plump and Bouncy" Skin Is 25% Off

It even earned the spot of best anti-aging toner in our lab tests.

Published on August 28, 2023 @ 04:00PM

Dozens of Augustinus Bader Products Are Quietly On Sale
Photo:

Renee Rouleau / InStyle

A lot of people will tell you that you don’t need a toner, and as a beauty editor, I can tell you a lot of people are wrong. Once you find a toner perfectly suited for your skin and experience the benefits, you’ll know there’s no going back. There are as many types of toners as there are serums, so obviously the specific ingredient profile will determine what you’re getting out of it. That being said, toners typically ensure that your skin is totally cleansed and prepped to better absorb following products; they can also  provide gentle exfoliation. According to InStyle testers, the best toner for those with anti-aging concerns is Renée Rouleau’s Elderberry Soothing Toner, which is currently on sale. 

To celebrate its anniversary, everything from the celebrity esthetician-founded brand is 25 percent off until September 5th. The Elderberry Toner is a favorite among shoppers thanks to its mix of antioxidant-rich, skin-calming, and plumpness-boosting ingredients. 

Renee Rouleau Elderberry Soothing Toner

Renee Rouleau

The first important ingredient is the titular elderberry extract — not only is it packed with antioxidants but it’s antimicrobial and antifungal. It soothes skin and reduces redness, inflammation, and puffiness. It’s also formulated with a water-binding ingredient that helps keep your skin firm, hydrated, and bouncy. InStyle testers also praised Renée Rouleau’s Elderberry Soothing Toner for minimizing the appearance of pores, balancing oil production, and reducing age spots as well as wrinkles. 

A five-star reviewer wrote that the toner  “gives [their] skin a nice boost of hydration and makes [it] feel plump and bouncy.” Another praised this toner for changing the temperament of their skin. “Before using this toner my skin was very sensitive and flushed easily. Since using it, my skin feels better hydrated, soothed, and less irritated.” 

And, if you have room in your cart for a second product, I recommend Renée Rouleau’s Vitamin C & E Treatment

Renee Rouleau Vitamin C&E Treatment

Renee Rouleau

The serum-like treatment promotes collagen production, brightens, smoothes, and hydrates skin through the effective combination of vitamins C and E. A middle-aged shopper “firm in the anti-aging part of [their] life,” raved that their skin “looks youthful,” and noted that their “hyperpigmentation is fading.” A second reviewer said that it’s so effective that they use it on their hands, too. “It works great to keep those sun spots from getting too dark and making my hands look old,” they wrote.

Head to Renée Rouleau to shop the rarely-on-sale Elderberry Soothing Toner and Vitamin C & E Treatment

Martha Stewart Just Wore the Ageless Fall Staple You Can Get for $TK
Martha Stewart Just Convinced Me to Add This Ageless Staple to My Fall Wardrobe
Scalp Serum Review
I Finally Found a Treatment to Soothe My Dry Scalp, and Others Swear by It for “Fuller” and "Thicker" Hair
LOTD 08/28
Helen Mirren Wore This Hot 2023 Shoe Trend in an Equally Hot Color
