Shoppers Keep Coming Back to This Gentle Thickening Shampoo That Makes Hair “Softer and Fuller”

And right now, it’s 25 percent off.

Published on January 13, 2023 @ 11:00PM

Shoppers Say Makes This Strengthening Shampoo Makes Their Hair âFullerâ and âBouncierâ
Photo:

Instagram @renefurtererusa

If the popularity of the Dyson Airwrap followed by a hair roller-resurgence led by celebrities like Hailey Bieber have taught us anything, it’s that full hair is in. But sometimes you want that look of just-blown-out shine and volume without having to go through the 10-step process it typically takes to get there. Unfortunately, this can feel a lot like wishful thinking — especially for those with thinning hair, but that’s where René Furterer steps in. 

The brand’s Triphasic Strengthening Shampoo is formulated to strengthen hair and add overall thickness and volume (no hot air brush required). This shampoo is free of harsh-on-hair parabens and silicones, and is instead made of natural ingredients like pfaffia extract, which maximizes nutrients at the scalp. Orange essential oil soothes and purifies, while lavender cleanses and strengthens hair — plus, it just smells good. And right now, this shopper-loved thickening shampoo is on rare sale during the brand’s sitewide Friends and Family sale, where you can save 25 percent off using the code FFSEASON.

renefurtererusaTRIPHASIC STRENGTHENING SHAMPOO

Furterer

Shop now: $26 with code FFSEASON (Originally $34); renefurtererusa.com 

In a trial conducted by the brand, over 88 percent of users found that their hair felt stronger in three weeks and 81 percent felt it was more resilient. But the testers aren’t the only ones who saw results — this shampoo has a loyal fan-base. As one user put it, this shampoo “gives…hair meaning.” “I put [this] on auto-ship,” said one customer who calls this their “favorite shampoo,” writing that they love “the way it makes [their] hair feel [softer] and fuller.” Another added that they’ve been stocking up because they don’t “even want to run out” of the “best shampoo” that adds “thickness to [their] thinning hair.”

But even first-time users are impressed. After just one month of using René Furterer’s strengthening shampoo, one shopper started to see a major difference, noting that their hair felt “clean, shiny, bouncier [and] fuller.” Another saw “less hair fall out after two weeks of use.”

Achieve just-left-the-salon volume at home — without any tools — by grabbing René Furterer’s Triphasic Strengthening Shampoo while it’s 25 percent off.

