Shoppers in Their 60s Say This Toning Shampoo Leaves “Hair Shiny” and Makes “Grays Sparkle”

If dyeing my hair has taught me anything, it’s the importance of a color-specific toning shampoo (and how expensive upkeep can be without it). These targeted treatments keep tricky shades vibrant, bright, and shiny, enhancing the color rather than letting it fade and dull. And while I have nothing against run-of-the-mill, drugstore shampoos, sometimes you have to venture beyond the CVS aisle if you want specific, reliable results. And right now, one toning treatment designed for silver, white, and platinum hair is 20 percent off — and it happens to be from a brand InStyle editors love.

René Furterer, a French brand known for its scientific but gentle approach to haircare, has quickly become a favorite for its hair-thickening and damage-reversing products, as well as shampoos and conditioners that lock in and keep color fresh. And as part of the brand’s Presidents’ Day Sale, you can grab its Okara Silver Toning deluxe-size shampoo for 20 percent off with code BIGTIME.

While “silver” might be in the shampoo’s title, this can also be used to brighten white and platinum hair. It reduces brassy, yellow tones thanks to neutralizing violet pigments — if you’ve ever gone even a little blond, you know the importance of purple hair care products. It also contains okara extract which, per the brand, helps repair damaged hair.

And according to shoppers, it’s the shampoo for cool-toned, light hair. “[This] really gets the yellow tint out of the hair without turning it purple like many other shampoos, [leaving] it silvery [and] shiny,” wrote on shopper, with another noting that it, “brightens [their] white hair and gives it body better than any other [they’ve] used.” Others, who have been using the product consistently, now describe their locks as “brighter,” “glossy,” and tamer. And as one shopper over 65 explained, “nothing screams old lady more than frizzy gray unmanageable hair,” but thanks to this shampoo, their hair is “shiny” and their grays “sparkle.”

Grab the French toning shampoo adored by shoppers while the deluxe-size is on sale for just $51 with code BIGTIME.