Shoppers in Their 60s Say This Toning Shampoo Leaves “Hair Shiny” and Makes “Grays Sparkle”

And right now, the deluxe-size bottle is 20 percent off.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 16, 2023 @ 09:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Shoppers in Their 60s Say This Toning Shampoo Leaves âHair Shinyâ and Makes âGrays Sparkleâ
Photo:

Getty Images

If dyeing my hair has taught me anything, it’s the importance of a color-specific toning shampoo (and how expensive upkeep can be without it). These targeted treatments keep tricky shades vibrant, bright, and shiny, enhancing the color rather than letting it fade and dull. And while I have nothing against run-of-the-mill, drugstore shampoos, sometimes you have to venture beyond the CVS aisle if you want specific, reliable results. And right now, one toning treatment designed for silver, white, and platinum hair is 20 percent off — and it happens to be from a brand InStyle editors love.

René Furterer, a French brand known for its scientific but gentle approach to haircare, has quickly become a favorite for its hair-thickening and damage-reversing products, as well as shampoos and conditioners that lock in and keep color fresh. And as part of the brand’s Presidents’ Day Sale, you can grab its Okara Silver Toning deluxe-size shampoo for 20 percent off with code BIGTIME.

Okara Silver Toning Shampoo

Rene Furterer

Shop now: $51 with code BIGTIME (Originally $64); renefurtererusa.com 

While “silver” might be in the shampoo’s title, this can also be used to brighten white and platinum hair. It reduces brassy, yellow tones thanks to neutralizing violet pigments — if you’ve ever gone even a little blond, you know the importance of purple hair care products. It also contains okara extract which, per the brand, helps repair damaged hair.

And according to shoppers, it’s the shampoo for cool-toned, light hair. “[This] really gets the yellow tint out of the hair without turning it purple like many other shampoos, [leaving] it silvery [and] shiny,” wrote on shopper, with another noting that it, “brightens [their] white hair and gives it body better than any other [they’ve] used.” Others, who have been using the product consistently, now describe their locks as “brighter,” “glossy,” and tamer. And as one shopper over 65 explained, “nothing screams old lady more than frizzy gray unmanageable hair,” but thanks to this shampoo, their hair is “shiny” and their grays “sparkle.”

Grab the French toning shampoo adored by shoppers while the deluxe-size is on sale for just $51 with code BIGTIME.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Ce Ferulic
If You Splurge on 1 Skincare Product, Make It This Universally Adored Anti-Aging Serum
Of Course Jennifer Lopezâs Valentineâs Day Outfit Featured This Risky Shoe Trend
Of Course Jennifer Lopez’s Valentine’s Day Outfit Featured This Risky Shoe Trend That’s Everywhere Right Now
Clean Slate Klorane Under Eye Patches
These Under-Eye Patches Are the Only Thing That Cure My Sleepy Face
Related Articles
Essynaturals Hair Growth Oil Sale
The Biotin-Infused Oil That Makes Amazon Shoppers’ Hair Grow “Longer and Thicker” Is on Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever
the hair brush jennifer aniston uses is on sale for just $11 for presidents day
The Hair Brush Jennifer Aniston Used to Style Her Own Hair Is on Sale for Just $11
My Curls Look the Best They Ever Have in Their 28 Years Thanks to Great Advice from Kelly Rownlands Hair Stylist
My Curls Look the Best They Have in 28 Years Thanks to This Advice From Alicia Keys’ Hairstylist
Shampoo Bar Results Sheet
The 9 Best Shampoo Bars of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
The Scalp Serum That Makes Amazon Shoppers' Hair "Grow Thicker and Fuller" Is on Sale
Amazon Shoppers Noticed a “Dramatic Difference” in Their Hair’s Thickness Thanks to This On-Sale Scalp Serum
Paula's Choice Skincare Exfoliant
If You Found the Famous Paula’s Choice Exfoliator to Be Harsh, There’s a Sensitive Skin Version of the Formula
Olaplex Alternative Is Trending on TikTok Again
TikTokers Compare This $8 Damage-Repairing Hair Mask to $30 Formulas
Augustinus Bader Hair Oil Review
Augustinus Bader's Hair Oil Has the Same Restorative Technology as Its Anti-Aging Cream Celebs Rave About
I Went Five Days Without Washing My Hair Thanks to This Just-Launched Dry Shampoo
Olaplex Just Launched an Ultra-Lightweight Dry Shampoo — and it Helped Me Go Five Days Without a Wash
Curling Irons
The 12 Best Rotating Curling Irons of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Briogeo charcoal scalp mask review
I Rely on This Charcoal Hair Mask to Save My Dry, Flakey Scalp All Winter Long
Wet Brush Amazon Sale
Amazon's Best-Selling $7 Detangling Brush Is So Good, I Convinced My Entire Family to Buy It
I've Been Doing My Brows at Home for 3 Years Thanks to This Foolproof Device That's Now Just $14
I've Been Doing My Brows at Home for 3 Years Thanks to the $14 Foolproof Device Halle Berry Also Uses
Long Hair
Deal Alert: Shoppers Declare This 42%-Off Shampoo Set the "Absolute Best” for Hair Growth
Best Volumizing Shampoos tout
The 12 Best Volumizing Shampoos of 2023 That Will Give You Luscious, Bouncy Hair
The Brand Behind Amazon's Best-Selling Lash Serum Made a Scalp Treatment That Shoppers Say "Makes All The Difference" In Hair Regrowth
This Internet-Famous Lash Growth Brand Made a Scalp Serum That Users Call a “Life Saver” for Thinning Hair