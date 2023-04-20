Shoppers Over 65 Say This French Shampoo Banishes Brass and Makes Gray Hair Glossy

I’ve never understood the societal stigma around hair graying. At 30, I’m beginning to notice silver strands sprouting from my own scalp, and I’m genuinely unbothered by their glinting, increasingly visible presence in my chocolate brown hair. In fact, just a few years ago, I bleached and toned my hair to various shades of gray, and returned to brown somewhat begrudgingly. Grey is gorgeous. That said, I also understand that silver hair comes with challenges. Grey, white, and platinum hair, whether from a bottle or from mother nature, is prone to yellowing and taking on an unintentional brassy tinge.

Shoppers, many of whom are over 65 and have naturally gray or white hair, love the René Furterer Okara Silver Toning Shampoo for restoring the perfect shade of silver. For a limited time, the product is on sale for 20 percent off during the French haircare brand’s sitewide Earth Day sale. Simply input code EARTH20 at checkout to snag the shampoo at its reduced price.

The René Furterer Okara Silver Toning Shampoo is a gentle, color-enhancing hair wash that reduces unwanted yellow, orange, or otherwise brassy tones in gray, white, and platinum strands. The formula color corrects in a single use, making it an excellent quick-fix for unwanted tinges and an ideal color maintenance treatment to use a few times per week.

For color correction, the shampoo contains violet toning pigments. Simply put, these pigments, when deposited into hair, nullify unwanted brassiness by canceling out yellow tones. (Consider how yellow and purple oppose each other on the color wheel.) In as little as two minutes and one hair wash, the shampoo’s purple pigments restore a cool, icy tone.

In addition to correcting color, the shampoo supports hair health. For one, the formula contains okara; a plant extract derived from soybeans. Per the brand, okara is “rich in amino acids,” and can, in turn, help repair damaged hair by strengthening the strand. And since healthy, strong hair is shinier than damaged, weakened hair which tends to look dull, the formula can impart a shinier appearance and further illuminate silver hair. Also included in the formula is panthenol, a humectant that can draw moisture into dry strands, and glycerin, which moisturizes in a similar manner. As bleach is inherently drying and age itself can come with dry hair, these hydrating ingredients are replenishing for gray hair of any type.

One shopper, who is over 65 and a fan of the shampoo, says they “often get compliments” on their hair color and shine. Another shopper, whose hair is white, says the shampoo maintains the purity of their color; plus, it makes hair “glossy and easy to manage, too,” they share. Yet another reviewer says the product “gets the yellow tint out…without turning it purple like many other [toning] shampoos [can].”

As someone who has unintentionally turned my tresses lavender in the past, this particular accolade speaks volumes. Next time I’m silver, be it by my own doing or by the inevitable effects of aging, this shampoo will certainly make my shopping list.

For shiny, silver strands and a softer, healthier hair-feel, shop the René Furterer Okara Silver Toning Shampoo on sale for $26 with the code EARTH20. Hurry, it returns to full price on April 23.