Shoppers Say This Brightening Eye Cream Gives You an “Instant Eye Lift” — and It’s on Sale

Get ready for rapid results.

By Noha Abuhadra
Published on December 17, 2022 @ 01:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Shoppers Say This Eye Cream Tightens and Brightens Skin in Just Two Weeks
Photo:

Getty Images

There are a few skincare commandments that are basically gospel. You simply cannot sleep with your makeup on, SPF is a must-wear every single day, and skipping eye cream is a crime — that last one really kicks into gear the older you get. Suddenly it’s not as simple as grabbing whatever eye cream you can find; it’s perusing beauty aisles for the most effective lifting and firming products — one of which is Ren’s Keep Young and Beautiful Instant Brightening Eye Shot, according to hundreds of shoppers. 

Clean skincare brand Ren has always provided holy grail staples, who could forget the chokehold that Ren’s Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic had on us back in the good old YouTube beauty guru days? Ren’s done it again with the Keep Young and Beautiful Instant Brightening Eye Shot, which one reviewer called “an instant mini eye lift in a jar.” 

keep-young-and-beautiful-instant-brightening-beauty-shot-eye-lift

Ren Skincare

Shop now: $33 (Originally $44); usa.renskincare.com

This isn’t the first time an eye cream has made bold promises of tightening our under eyes or diminishing fine lines, but this one claims to do so immediately. It’s all thanks in part to a key bioactive ingredient, hexapeptide-11, which has been shown to improve skin firmness and elasticity. It works alongside tuberose white flower cell extract to brighten the area, as well as microalgae that lift the skin under your eyes as well. The Keep Young and Beautiful formula also uses a power couple of peptides and rosehip oil, which provides incredible hydration to the area. 

Shoppers confirm the promising-sounding claims. One raved, “It really does work instantly to tighten the eye area and leaves a dewy glow.” “I always thought that using eye creams was not necessary until I used Ren’s Keep Young and Beautiful,” another reviewer wrote. “I saw a big improvement and a reduction in lines…[I have] no more bags and it erased the dark shadows.”

Best of all, You can expect to notice brighter under eyes with a refreshed lifted look, immediately. Its instant effect makes this the perfect morning eye treatment to prep your under-eyes for makeup, while also delivering results with use over time. 

You can get in on the cream at a discounted price; head to Ren Skincare right now to save 20 percent on the top-rated eye cream.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara Benefits Cosmetics
This Top-Rated Mascara Has Been My Go-To for 7 Years, and I’m Stocking Up While It’s 50% Off
Everything From Teddy Coats to Holiday Season-Ready Dresses Are Up to 60% Off at Banana Republic
Banana Republic Is Having an Under-the-Radar Winter Sale, and Prices Start at Just $4
Quick Drying Mani Kit Review
This Quick-Drying Nail Polish System Gives Me Long-Lasting, Gel-Like Results
Related Articles
woman applying moisturize
Sephora’s Shockingly Good Pre-Cyber Monday Sale Has a Shopper-Favorite Moisturizer for 67% Off — Until Tonight
Best Brightening Eye Creams of 2022
The 13 Best Brightening Eye Creams of 2022
The Anti-Aging Eye Cream Customers Call âMiraculousâ Is Now 40% Off Ahead of Black Frida
This Now-$22 Anti-Aging Cream Makes Shoppers' Eyes Look "Firmer" and "More Refreshed" After Just 1 Week
The 10 Best Eye Creams for Dark Circles in 2022
The 10 Best Eye Creams for Dark Circles in 2022
Avene Sale
The French Drugstore Brand Shoppers Rely on for “Luminous Skin” Is Having a Black Friday-Level Sale
Best Eye Creams of 2022
The 15 Best Eye Creams of 2022
Filorga Sale
This French Skincare Brand Is Always Sold Out, But We Have Exclusive Early Access to Its Black Friday Sale
The SAEM Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick Tout
The Eye Balm Thousands of Shoppers Say "Brightens and Moisturizes" Dark Circles Is on Sale for Just $9
Neutrogena Retinol Serum
Shoppers in Their 50s Say They Get Compliments “All the Time” Thanks to This $37 Serum and Cream Combo
According to Shoppers, This "Divine" Moisturizer Firms Skin and Fades Sun Damage
According to Shoppers, This "Divine" Moisturizer Firms Skin and Fades Sun Damage
Anti-Aging Skincare Gifts
38 Anti-Aging Skincare Gifts for Every Person on Your Nice List
This Editor-Approved Eye Cream, Infused With Caffeine, Is on Sale for 40% Off
The Caffeine-Infused Eye Cream That Makes One Editor Look “Instantly Perked-Up” Is 40% Off Now
Kate Somerville Lifting Eye Cream
This Firming Eye Cream Is So Good, Even Skeptics Will Love It
Ren AHA Mask
People Are Calling This Gentle Exfoliating Mask "Dewy Skin in a Bottle"
Over One Million Bottles of This Glow-Boosting Exfoliating Toner Have Sold Since Its Launch
Over One Million Bottles of This Glow-Boosting Exfoliating Toner Have Sold Since Its Launch
Peter Thomas Roth Eye Patches
I Didn't Think Under-Eye Patches Worked on Me Until I Tried These Wildly Popular De-Puffing Gels