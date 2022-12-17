Shoppers Say This Brightening Eye Cream Gives You an “Instant Eye Lift” — and It’s on Sale

There are a few skincare commandments that are basically gospel. You simply cannot sleep with your makeup on, SPF is a must-wear every single day, and skipping eye cream is a crime — that last one really kicks into gear the older you get. Suddenly it’s not as simple as grabbing whatever eye cream you can find; it’s perusing beauty aisles for the most effective lifting and firming products — one of which is Ren’s Keep Young and Beautiful Instant Brightening Eye Shot, according to hundreds of shoppers.

Clean skincare brand Ren has always provided holy grail staples, who could forget the chokehold that Ren’s Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic had on us back in the good old YouTube beauty guru days? Ren’s done it again with the Keep Young and Beautiful Instant Brightening Eye Shot, which one reviewer called “an instant mini eye lift in a jar.”

Ren Skincare

Shop now: $33 (Originally $44); usa.renskincare.com

This isn’t the first time an eye cream has made bold promises of tightening our under eyes or diminishing fine lines, but this one claims to do so immediately. It’s all thanks in part to a key bioactive ingredient, hexapeptide-11, which has been shown to improve skin firmness and elasticity. It works alongside tuberose white flower cell extract to brighten the area, as well as microalgae that lift the skin under your eyes as well. The Keep Young and Beautiful formula also uses a power couple of peptides and rosehip oil, which provides incredible hydration to the area.

Shoppers confirm the promising-sounding claims. One raved, “It really does work instantly to tighten the eye area and leaves a dewy glow.” “I always thought that using eye creams was not necessary until I used Ren’s Keep Young and Beautiful,” another reviewer wrote. “I saw a big improvement and a reduction in lines…[I have] no more bags and it erased the dark shadows.”

Best of all, You can expect to notice brighter under eyes with a refreshed lifted look, immediately. Its instant effect makes this the perfect morning eye treatment to prep your under-eyes for makeup, while also delivering results with use over time.

