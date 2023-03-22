74-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Eye Cream Gets Rid of Dark Circles and Puffiness in One Week, and It’s 70% Off

Published on March 22, 2023

As a beauty writer, I’m obsessed with all things skincare. My favorite part of my multi-step regimen, however, is treating my under-eyes. Something about paying extra attention to the delicate skin around the eyes feels like the ultimate form of self care. And, since I struggle with dark, puffy circles, it feels like I’ve tried practically every product there is to combat them. Most recently, I came across the Remedial Pax Day and Night Eye Cream on Amazon. With over 3,700 five-star ratings and a 70-percent-off discount, the customer-loved product immediately earned a spot in my cart. 

The cream is made with nourishing ingredients, including collagen  to increase skin elasticity and moisturize the area, niacinamide to smooth out fine lines and wrinkles, and caffeine to brighten the complexion. To use the product, start by cleansing your face, and then gently apply one pump of the cream around your eyes both in the morning and at night. Recommended for all skin types, this shopper favorite is marked down to just $15. 

REMEDIAL Eye Cream

Amazon

Shop now: $15 (Originally $50); amazon.com

With a near perfect rating, the Remedial Pax eye cream is loved by Amazon customers of all ages and skin types. One 74-year-old reviewer said within just one week of using the product, they saw improvement in their “significant dark circles and puffiness under [their] eyes.” A 75-year-old shopper agreed, adding that the cream feels “very smooth,” and “diminishes wrinkles under eyes.” A different shopper said their “68-year-old face is soft as a baby’s butt,” thanks to the top-rated cream. 

Another shopper praised the feel of the formula itself, saying it feels “soothing” without being “thick or sticky.”  They went on to compliment the product’s push-top dispenser, as well, which leaves “no chance of contamination” and “dispenses only the amount needed.” 

Be sure to shop the Remedial Pax Day and Night Eye Cream, which shoppers call “the best eye cream [they] have used,” while the 70 percent off deal lasts at Amazon.

