Kristin Chenoweth's "Favorite" Lip Oil Is Back in Stock After Selling Out 5 Times

It's from Ariana Grande’s beauty brand.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
Published on June 18, 2023

Ariana Rem Lip Oil Restock
Rem Beauty / InStyle

When Ariana Grande launched r.e.m. Beauty in 2021, it was totally enticing and almost destined to succeed — and succeed it has. Case in point: the brand’s Essential Lip Drip Oil has flown off shelves — a whopping five times, per the brand. This morning, the brand restocked all four shades of its coveted lippies, which counts droves as shoppers — and Kristin Chenoweth, who dubbed it her “favorite” — as fans. Chenoweth, who has been working with Grande as the singer prepares for her role in the upcoming Wicked movie, noted that the lip oil “puts moisture back in lips.” 

R.E.M. Beauty Lip Oil Lavender Kiss

R.E.M. Beauty

Shop now: $16; rembeauty.com

The r.e.m. Beauty Essential Drip Lip Oil is a glossy, pout-enhancing formula that smooths dry lips. Available in four shades, including an unexpected pistachio hue, the lip oils impart a sheer wash of flattering, barely-there tint. Moreover, the tints are scented, with notes that transcend your typical vanilla frosting or bubblegum aromas. Specifically, the scents include rose and chamomile, white tea and lavender, menthol, and — perhaps the most interesting of all — raspberry and ashwagandha

The oil glides on smoothly via a cool metal roller ball, making it refreshing to apply, and perfect for the muggy summer months ahead. At $16 each, the lip oils are significantly less pricey than many others in the popular product category while maintaining a luxurious appeal on all counts.

R.E.M. Beauty Lip Oil Mint Condition

R.E.M. Beauty

Shop now: $16; rembeauty.com

According to the brand, the formula “combines the benefits of a lip gloss with the texture of a sheer oil.” In other words, they’re decidedly non-sticky; unlike lipgloss, which is notoriously gummy, the oils feel water-light and non-occlusive. Moreover, despite the airy feel, the lip oil boasts the light-reflecting sheen you’d expect from a thicker formula. According to Grande, via the brand site, the lip oils feature “a shiny, glassy finish…[and] could easily be disguised as a gloss.” 

R.E.M. Beauty Lip Oil Raspberry Drip

R.E.M. Beauty

Shop now: $16; rembeauty.com

Shoppers say the R.E.M. Beauty Lip Oil lives up to the hype. One reviewer says “It does not feel like a gloss,” noting “the formula is so lightweight and isn't sticky.” Another reviewer, who calls R.E.M.’s the “best lip oil ever,” and has purchased two shades, calls the oils “very conditioning,” and “amazing to layer on top of lipstick.” I can imagine doing just that, particularly over the more drying, matte lip products I own. In fact, Grande herself says she “love[s]” using the oil over the brand’s Practically Permanent Lip Markers — a long-lasting lipstick — particularly when she’s “on camera…feeling a little chapped.” 

Another way the singer uses her lip oils: Slicked on prior to bed for a soothing sleepytime treat. Perhaps I’ll swap out my more occlusive overnight lip masks for this lightweight, seasonally on-point alternative. Naturally, I’m leaning toward the chamomile and lavender scents — or perhaps the raspberry ashwagandha, which sounds equally chill.

R.E.M. Beauty Lip Oil Pickin Petals

R.E.M. Beauty

Shop now: $16; rembeauty.com

Shop the  r.e.m. Beauty Essential Drip Lip Oil for $16 each. TBH, if you’re vacillating between shades, I’d advise getting both — or all four — while you can. After all, these lip oils have a long history of selling out.

