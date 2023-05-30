Olivia Culpo Calls This $30 Amazon Swimsuit “Extremely Flattering,” and I Bought It in Multiple Colors

It's super stretchy and comfortable.

Published on May 30, 2023 @ 12:00PM

Olivia Culpo flattering swimsuit amazon
TBH, I’ve always been a bikini person, primarily because one-pieces have alway felt a bit ill-sized on me; my DD chest always pops out in the wrong places (my shoulder straps once slipped off after I emerged from a rough wave at the beach), or get squished by an overly tight design, creating a dreadfully lumpy look. It wasn’t until Olivia Culpo recommended a $30 Amazon option that I changed my mind on the whole idea of a one-piece; namely, the Relleciga High-Cut Low-Back Swimsuit

The supermodel — whose recommendations I’ve always heeded and loved, including this $10 body luminizer, which I plan to pair with this suit for the perfect poolside look — called out the swimpiece in an Amazon Live video she posted earlier this month. The video, aptly titled “Spring into Summer,” included a bevy of beach-ready recommendations, including the Relleciga swimsuit. 

The Relleciga High-Cut Low-Back Swimsuit is a one-piece with an ultra-cheeky, thong-style bottom. The front features a high-cut leg that gives an elongating effect and the bust-supporting, gently sloping V-neck is accommodating to most chest sizes. The back, a deep-sweeping scoop, completes the sultry style. Available in nearly 40 colors — including a few fun patterns, like an orange animal print and a burgundy flocked style with ivory flowers — the swimsuit has the makings of the perfect poolside go-to. 

In her summer-centric Amazon shopping video, Culpo called the Relleciga suit “extremely flattering”  and highlighted its price tag, which at just $30 is significantly lower than many suits of similar style and quality. I am so excited to wear this suit that I’ve already sent the product link to two of my closest friends who also plan to snag their own in royal blue and electric pink

The ‘90s style is reminiscent of Baywatch (particularly the red option, which is virtually identical to what Pamela Anderson wore in the show), boasting a classic, timeless appeal. In addition to becoming my new summer staple, this suit will undoubtedly serve as a go-to for years to come.  

Made from spandex and polyamide, the one-piece — which Amazon shoppers have given over 2,000 perfect five-star ratings — is just the right amount of stretchy to remain comfortable yet secure. Shoppers echo Culpo’s sentiments regarding the suit’s fit and high-quality feel: One calls it “gorgeous” with the cut being “very flattering.” Another says it “fit[s] like a dream” and “exceeded their expectations.”

Shop the timeless, sexy one-piece that both shoppers and a supermodel call “extremely flattering.” Given the extensive shopper acclaim, I’d imagine it’s at sell-out risk, so shop the Relleciga High-Cut Low-Back Swimsuit ASAP. I plan on snagging numerous colors for myself.

