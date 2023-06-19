Shoppers Can’t Get Enough of These $25 Strappy Sandals That Feel Like a “Hug on Your Feet”

While strappy sandals are currently being crowned the shoe of the season, I’ve been rocking the classic style for years. They’re more elevated than a flip-flop, but not dressy like a heel, so they can be styled with anything in your wardrobe without taking the focus away from your summer ensemble. One qualm I have with this shoe style is that if the straps aren't made of a forgiving material, they’ll dig into your skin with every step — what's the point of putting on a shoe you won't want to wear? That's where Rekayla’s Flat Elastic Sandals come in.

The sandal is available in sizes 5 through 11 and comes in 13 colors, including red, white, black, and brown. It features a criss-cross elastic band that stretches over the foot, toes, and the ankle, making them easy to slip on and off without the fuss of a buckle. The sole is made of non-slip rubber with a heel height that sits less than an inch from the ground.



Amazon

Shop now: $25; amazon.com

With nearly 8,200 five-star ratings, Amazon shoppers can vouch that this pair, in particular, should be added to your summer shoe arsenal. One reviewer with wide feet said they didn't have to worry about their foot spilling over the sides of the sole, adding that the elastic had "great stretch," was "flexible," and "provided good support [around the] ankles." Another shopper raved that these were "the most comfortable sandals ever" and that the elastic "feels like a hug on your feet." The same reviewer also shared that they don't have to worry about their foot "sliding around or slipping off," as the straps are secure. A reviewer who purchased multiple colors of the sandal said the shoe doesn't rub or leave "blisters” — a win for those who want comfort right out of the box. A final shopper said the shoes "fit true to size" and were easy to put on, given that you don’t have to deal with "clips or uncomfortable buckles."

If you are looking to get in on summer's hottest sandal trend without sacrificing comfort, Rekayla’s Flat Elastic Sandals are just $25 on Amazon.