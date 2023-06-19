Shoppers Can’t Get Enough of These $25 Strappy Sandals That Feel Like a “Hug on Your Feet”

They’re the trending shoe of the summer.

By
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 19, 2023 @ 11:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Strappy Sandals
Photo:

Getty Images

While strappy sandals are currently being crowned the shoe of the season, I’ve been rocking the classic style for years. They’re more elevated than a flip-flop, but not dressy like a heel, so they can be styled with anything in your wardrobe without taking the focus away from your summer ensemble. One qualm I have with this shoe style is that if the straps aren't made of a forgiving material, they’ll dig into your skin with every step — what's the point of putting on a shoe you won't want to wear? That's where Rekayla’s Flat Elastic Sandals come in.

The sandal is available in sizes 5 through 11 and comes in 13 colors, including red, white, black, and brown. It features a criss-cross elastic band that stretches over the foot, toes, and the ankle, making them easy to slip on and off without the fuss of a buckle. The sole is made of non-slip rubber with a heel height that sits less than an inch from the ground.

Amazon Rekayla Flat Elastic Sandals for Women

Amazon

Shop now: $25; amazon.com

With nearly 8,200 five-star ratings, Amazon shoppers can vouch that this pair, in particular, should be added to your summer shoe arsenal. One reviewer with wide feet said they didn't have to worry about their foot spilling over the sides of the sole, adding that the elastic had "great stretch," was "flexible," and "provided good support [around the] ankles." Another shopper raved that these were "the most comfortable sandals ever" and that the elastic "feels like a hug on your feet." The same reviewer also shared that they don't have to worry about their foot "sliding around or slipping off," as the straps are secure. A reviewer who purchased multiple colors of the sandal said the shoe doesn't rub or leave "blisters” — a win for those who want comfort right out of the box. A final shopper said the shoes "fit true to size" and were easy to put on, given that you don’t have to deal with "clips or uncomfortable buckles." 

If you are looking to get in on summer's hottest sandal trend without sacrificing comfort, Rekayla’s Flat Elastic Sandals are just $25 on Amazon.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Jennifer Lawrence Watch
Everyone From Jennifer Lawrence to Meghan Markle Keeps Wearing This Timeless Accessory
Shoppers Say This Aveene Skin Tint Neutralizes
Shoppers in Their 50s “Look So Much Younger” Thanks to This Dark Circle- and Fine Line-Reducing Skin Tint
Woman wearing button up shirt
This $19 Quiet Luxury Staple Is “Comfortable” and “Breathable,” According to Amazon Shoppers
Related Articles
Woman wearing button up shirt
This $19 Quiet Luxury Staple Is “Comfortable” and “Breathable,” According to Amazon Shoppers
Amazon Crochet Cover-Ups
Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying These Under-$35 Crochet Cover-Ups for Summer
Amazonâs Hottest New Release the Perfect T-Shirt Bra
44DD-Sized Shoppers Call This the “Perfect T-Shirt” Bra” and It’s 61% Off at Amazon Right Now
Olivia Wilde Black Sports Bra Black Leggings
OIivia Wilde Just Wore This $64 Supermodel Sneaker With Athleisure
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle’s Sleek Black Short-Shorts Are a Sporty Style Staple, and They're $23 at Amazon
Sarah Jessica Parker Black Sandals
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Almost-Sold Out Shoes Combine 2 Major 2023 Trends, and We Found 7 Lookalikes
Amazon Seamless Shorts for Summer
Amazon Shoppers Say These Comfy Bike Shorts “Have the Perfect Fit,” and You Can Get Them for $10 Apiece
White Keds Sale
Amazon’s Best-Selling White Sneakers From the Brand Emily Ratajkowski Keeps Wearing Are on Sale for $40
Women Wearing Very Flattering White Amazon Bodysuit
Shoppers Are Going Braless in This “Insanely Soft” Bodysuit That's a No. 1 New Release on Amazon
Emily Ratajkowski Cargo Skirt
Celebrities Are Wearing the Summer Version of This Divisive Yet Practical ‘90s Trend
Amazon Romper Fashion Perfect for Summer
Amazon’s Hottest New Fashion Release Is a $39 Linen Romper That Shoppers Call “Perfect for Summer”
Olivia Wilde Wearing Black Wayfarer Sunglasses
Olivia Wilde Can't Stop Wearing These Timeless Black Sunglasses That Go With Everything
Amazon Airy Blouse Summer Favorite
Amazon's Best-Selling Airy Blouse Is a "Summer Favorite" Among Shoppers, and It's on Sale for $25
Yonique Tankini Swimsuits for Women
65-Year-Old Shoppers Call This No. 1 Best-Selling Swimsuit Comfortable, Supportive, and “a Little Sexy”
i went sight seeing, walked for my miles, and climbed cliff sides in these comfortable sandals from a celebrity-loved brand
I Walked Miles and Climbed Cliffs in These Sandals From a Hollywood-Loved Brand, and They’re Double Discounted
Holipick One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon Shoppers Say This $35 One-Piece Is the “Comfiest” Swimsuit They’ve Ever Owned