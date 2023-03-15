Regé-Jean Page Says He and Phoebe Dynevor Had "Horrendous" Coffee Breath While Filming 'Bridgerton' Sex Scenes

Regé-Jean Page is sharing some behind-the-scenes facts about filming Bridgerton season 1 and its very titillating ... ahem, intimate scenes. During an appearance on the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote his upcoming film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Page told Colbert that he and his co-star Phoebe Dynevor (who played the Daphne Bridgerton to his Simon Hastings) had coffee breath while filming.

"That's what no one knows about Bridgerton: Phoebe and I had horrendous coffee breath the whole way through," he explained. "We made a pact early on. It's one of the things you do, you approach your other actor and go, 'Hey, so the scenes after lunch, what are our rules? Are we no onions? Are we no garlic? Do I have to get the coffee in early?'"

Getty Images

But he noted that the duo's mutual love of coffee meant that drinking the beverage before their steamy scenes was totally kosher. "We both are like, 'I actually really like coffee so I don't mind,'" he added. "So, we had a coffee safe space the whole way through that show."

Dynevor has also previously commented on their coffee-drinking habits during an interview with Glamour, saying "He smells really, really nice. He never, ever had bad breath, and he doesn't smoke or anything like that. We both drink a lot of coffee, so sometimes we both smell like that, which was fine."

Elsewhere in the interview, Page confessed that one of his new co-stars also smells very good. "Chris Pine is stunning and smells delicious," he joked.