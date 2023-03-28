4 Editors Tried the Newest Jeans From a Trendy Brand Katie Holmes Repeatedly Wears (and Yes, They're Worth It)

I’m sure I’m not alone when I say that I don’t look forward to shopping for jeans. As someone whose proportions aren’t straight — with hips wider than my waist — trying to pull a pair of rigid, ultra-structured jeans over my butt leaves me red in the face, with sweat on my brow and an attitude I didn’t come to the store with. Because of this, I rarely venture from my go-to denim brands (like Madewell), and often opt to forgo trending denim styles in favor of not losing my mind in a four-foot-by-four-foot dressing room.

But recently, Reformation — the sustainable brand worn by everyone including Katie Holmes, Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, and Jennifer Lopez — reached out to see if our InStyle team would be interested in testing out some of its newest denim styles. And I figured, why not? At worst, the jeans wouldn’t fit and I’d have a meltdown in the privacy of my own bedroom; at best, I’ll have a new brand to add to my trusted-denim list.

To best understand what’s made the brand a celebrity staple, my team and I tried some of Reformation’s newest denim styles, with each one speaking to this season’s hottest trends, from ultra-wide legs to lower rises. And to put it simply, we totally get the hype . Read about our experiences and shop our favorite picks for spring, below.

Val 90s Mid-Rise Straight Jeans in Folsom

InStyle / Kaelin Dodge

While I used to always opt for high-waisted pants, I’ve recently been leaning more into mid-rise options, as I feel it adds a little extra length to my otherwise short frame — which is why I was excited to try Reformation’s Val 90s Mid-Rise Straight Jeans. From the moment I took these out of the bag, I was impressed; the cotton blend was buttery soft, nowhere near the rigid, grainy feel I had grown accustomed to. Easily the softest pair of jeans I own, they passed the “feel” test with ease. But now was the hard part: The fit.

I opted for a size 27, my standard in brands including Madewell and Levi’s, and I found that, for me, these ran pretty true to size. I was able to pull the Val jeans on with no issues — no jumping, no tugging, and no sucking in to get the zipper done. This pair perfectly fit my butt and hips and sat just below my natural waist with minimal gapping. At 5-foot-3, these jeans did run on the longer side, but not in a bad way: I personally love how the ground-sweeping denim looks when worn with a pair of pointed-toe heels.

- Kaelin Dodge, Commerce Writer

Cary High-Rise Slouchy Wide-Leg Jeans in Seine

InStyle / Sophie Wirt

“These jeans are significantly softer than they appear — in fact, they're among the most comfortable denim I own. IMO, sizing runs slightly large; I had to size down from my usual to ensure the waist was adequately cinched. With the right fit, however, they've proved perfect on all counts, including how they look, move, and pair with virtually anything. I've worn them with a silky, backless shirt and strappy shoes for date night, a cropped white tee and layered gold jewelry for coffee-shop lounging, and — my favorite of all — my motorcycle jacket and patent leather booties for a palpable confidence boost anytime.

FWIW: My boyfriend, who overtly detests "mom jeans," (which he seems to define as any pair of denim pants that graze the belly button) admitted that he "liked" this pair.”

- Sophie Wirt, Commerce Writer

Val 90s Mid-Rise Straight Jeans in Espresso

InStyle / Chloe Irving

“I honestly don’t know how I’ve lived without a pair of brown jeans, but now I’m never going back. This color is so versatile, yet adds a cool unexpected touch to my standard jeans-and-T-shirt-looks. Additionally, the straight leg, ‘90s style is both effortless and incredibly flattering.

As someone whose hips are much larger than their waist, I struggle to find pants that can be pulled over my butt while still remaining form-fitting. In order to achieve a fit that doesn’t gap around the back, I ended up going two sizes down from my usual measurements, from a 26 to 24. Although they were snug at first, the decision paid off as they stretched to perfectly fit my body with consistent wear.”

- Chloe Irving, Health and Wellness Writer

Cary High-Rise Slouchy Wide-Leg Jeans in Seine Studded

InStyle / Ruby Mcauliffe

“When I saw these bottoms online, I immediately thought two things: 1) I need those jeans now; and 2) the length will never work with my 5-foot frame. Well, I did in fact need them, as they are so chic and total statement jeans. However, I had to fold them by three inches and wear six-inch platforms to make them work, so they're definitely coming with me to the tailor. But then again, almost all of my pants have to get hemmed unless they're specifically made for petite gals.

With the length aside, the pants are comfortable with room throughout the wide leg. The waist also has a tiny bit of space, but sticking with my usual size was definitely the way to go. The side studs are what really sold me, as they add a bit of bikercore allure, making anything (even a classic white button-up) look super trendy.”

- Ruby McAuliffe, Associate Commerce Editor

Upgrade your denim wardrobe and snag a pair of Reformation’s newest jeans, here.

