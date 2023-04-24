Reformation Makes Cool-Girl Bags Now, Too

To call Reformation a cult favorite brand is a bit of an understatement. What started as a place to buy a revenge dress for your ex’s wedding or the low-cut linen top of your cottagecore dreams quickly became the It Girl-approved, one-stop shop for sustainable staples, including shoes, denim, and vintage.

Even celebrities took note: Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, and Taylor Swift are all Ref girls, donning the brand's dresses for everything from Aperol-spritz-laden Italian vacations to honeymoon outings with Ben Affleck. Last fall, it was impossible to escape these viral loafers if you spent any time on Instagram, thanks to Gigi Hadid and Katie Holmes. In short, this brand has far surpassed the corset tops and silk dresses that made it famous.



The latest offering from the cool-girl clothing line drops today, April 24, alongside another famous fan, Camila Morrone. The Daisy Jones & the Six actress stars in a fresh new campaign styled by Danielle Goldberg and shot by Zoey Grossman to celebrate the brand's first-ever purse collection. "I've been a consumer and fan of Reformation for over 10 years now," says Morrone. In fact, the campaign isn't the first time she's teamed up with the brand: "I was an e-commerce model back in 2014, so it's a full circle moment to now be the face of Ref Handbags."

Courtesy of Reformation, Photo by Zoey Grossman

That's right, Reformation makes bags now. As Morrone puts it, the collection "is all about keeping your sh*t together." These are purses for an on-the-go type who wants something stylish and functional. And you won't find any passing trends here — much like their shoe and clothing offerings, this collection prioritizes versatile silhouettes, timeless design, and sustainable materials.

Launching with three core shapes in a range of sizes and colors, Ref Bags has a little something for everyone. The Chiara, a convertible shoulder bag style, offers two-for-one appeal. For a classic tote option, there's the Vittoria, a slouchy style with a tie strap detail for that little bit of added pizzazz. Finally, Rosetta is the brand's going-out bag, designed with a modern crescent shape to hold "all your essentials." Currently, prices range from $248-$698, depending on the size and style, though the brand plans to add new options monthly.

Courtesy of Reformation, Photo by Zoey Grossman

Of course, it wouldn't be a Reformation drop without a nod to the company's mission "to bring sustainable fashion to everyone." Besides prioritizing classic styles you'll wear for years, the brand partnered with zero-deforestation leather farms and Leather Working Group-audited tanneries that follow best-in-class sustainability practices. Plus, the bags' minimal hardware means that Ref designs are easy to recycle.

With transparent sourcing and carry-it-forever style, the Ref Bag is clearly meant as an investment piece. And Morrone agrees: "That's how I wear my bags. They're designed for everyday use," she says, adding that it's all about "keeping things cute, while going from home to set to running errands to a night out."

Cute, sustainable, and versatile? That's a promise we can definitely get behind.

You can shop Ref Bags today at TheReformation.com.

