This Celeb-Favorite Shoe Just Got a Major Upgrade, and InStyle Readers Get an Exclusive First Look

I study celebrity trends for a living. It’s my job to tell you Meghan Markle’s go-to coat, how Kate Hudson is entering her grandma-core era, and how Megan Fox is spicing up her looks these days. One trend that I can’t get over, however, is the chunky loafer, made popular by celebrities like Emma Chamberlain in 2022. And yes, it may be 2023, but we are not leaving this one in the past — especially not the Reformation Agathea Loafer.

This loafer is Reformation’s best-selling shoe for a reason. “It dresses up and down seamlessly, thrives in all four seasons and is equally at home, at the office, out to drinks or running errands,” Reformation’s Chief Creative Officer, Lauren Cohan told InStyle. Celebrities seem to agree: Katie Holmes and Gigi Hadid have been wearing these shoes everywhere — and I mean everywhere. Hadid literally wore the two-inch platform loafer through both the chilly November and September months, styling them with a yellow jumpsuit, hot pink tube socks, and oversized cargo pants. It makes sense; the loafer features the “added benefit of insulating your feet from the ground amid colder temps,” according to Cohan. For winter, she recommends styling the Agathea with “thick, cozy socks” and “straight-leg denim,” similar to Hadid’s look here. As if that wasn’t enough to pull you in, Reformation is feeding our love for loafers with three all new colorways — and they’re available to shop on the brand’s site right now.

The first color that had me swooning was the mirror metallic option. I’ve never seen something so perfect for a new year, as it reflects light with each step. The mirrorball upper is the perfect contrast against the dark lug sole, drawing everyone’s attention to your new kicks. And with these shoes on your side, I can guarantee every outfit will be instantly elevated.

Reformation

Shop Now: $268, thereformation.com

Up next are these tuxedo-perfect finds. My jaw dropped upon seeing these, because they’re that good. Not only do they give me total Elvis Presley vibes, but they’re classic and cool at the same time. The white and black colors play off one another, creating an unmistakable fashion statement. Just picture these with a pair of loose jeans and a baby tee; it doesn’t get much better than that.

Reformation

Shop Now: $268, thereformation.com

If you loved the two-toned design of the option above but aren’t sure about the dark colors, look to these nutmeg and white loafers. They feature the same blueprint, but provide you with a brighter overall look. You also get three colors with this option rather than two when compared to the metallic and black and white variations.

Reformation

Shop Now: $268, thereformation.com

If you’re like me, you’re officially conflicted when it comes to the right pair to pick, as Reformation’s new 2023 Agathea Loafer colors are too good to just choose one. Not to make the decision even more difficult, but you can always go with Hadid’s favorite leopard-print design or traditional white color from 2022. Or, any of the additional four colors (sorry, not sorry). No matter which ones you choose, you can look forward to the same sufficient quality across the board; the classic penny loafer details are strong, the stitching is precise, the rubber sole is durable, and the leather upper is pristine. Best of all, each pair of Agathea Loafers is made with sustainable materials and is 100 percent recyclable through Reformation’s RefRecycling program. So choose a new pair of Agathea Loafers, help out the planet, and start the year off on the right foot.

Reformation

Shop Now: $268, thereformation.com

Reformation

Shop Now: $268, thereformation.com

