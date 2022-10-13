Katie Holmes and Gigi Hadid Are Both Fans of This Perfect-for-Fall Loafer From a Hollywood-Loved Brand

Reformation gave the classic penny loafer a modern update.

By Jamie Allison Sanders
Published on October 13, 2022 @ 11:00PM

Gigi Hadid + Katie Holmes in Reformation Loafers
I still remember my first pair of penny loafers. The year was 1997, and I seriously thought I was so cool because I finally owned a pair — and, yes, I even put pennies in them. (I also wore them for my high school senior pictures.) Who knew that 25 years later, the iconic penny loafer would still be the star of the show thanks to celebrities like Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Jane Fonda wearing a bolder, chunkier version of the shoes on repeat. One pair in particular that have caught the attention of stars like Gigi Hadid and Katie Holmes? Reformation’s Agathea Chunky Loafer.

While Reformation is typically known for its Blake Lively- and Jennifer Lopez-approved breezy, flowy, wear-anywhere-and-everywhere dresses, these shoes are currently sweeping the fall style floor, so to speak. Designed with creeper-like platform lug soles, the sustainable loafers are made with recouro-regenerated leather (composed of recycled leather scraps, natural latex, and plant materials) as part of the brand’s ethos and come in four shades: black, leopard, white, and beige. The Agathea Chunky Loafer lends itself perfectly to fall looks on both bright and neutral ends of the color spectrum, so it’s no surprise that fashion-forward celebrities have incorporated this shoe into their wardrobes this season.

While in Paris for Fashion Week, Hadid was spotted wearing the loafers in leopard print twice: The first time, she gave a lesson in clash-dressing, pairing the loafers with a bright yellow boiler suit and a Fendi floral-printed shoulder bag, while the second time, she went for a more casual-meets-chic moment, wearing them with baggy jeans and a leather trench. Meanwhile, Holmes embraced New York’s cooler temperatures last month in an oversized plaid blazer, flared jeans, and the Agathea loafer in classic black, which, of course, goes with absolutely everything. 

In addition to these celeb-approved hues, you can also get the loafer in white with a contrasting black sole, perfect for a dressed-up-meets-down vibe with a LBD and casual shacket. If you’re lucky, you can also add Serenade to your cart, a glossy tan color that’s completely sold out except for one size right now. The loafers are available in sizes five to 11, but Reformation recommends wearing socks while breaking them in — which, luckily, is actually pretty chic this fall, too.

Now the only question is, do I take an updated version of my senior class photo with the Reformation Agathea Chunky Loafers? I think the answer is a resounding yes.  

