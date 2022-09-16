This Reese Witherspoon-Approved Primer Gives My Skin a Rested Glow Despite Sleepless Nights

Of all the many, many stars in this world, Reese Witherspoon is generally one of the most reliable. She’s chosen smart, enduring projects since 1991’s The Man in the Moon, and her fashion and beauty picks are just as thoughtful across the board. And after testing the Well People primer she wore to the Emmys, I can confirm it makes my skin look spectacular even after sleepless nights.

Insomnia is a recent thing for me, unfortunately — I once prided myself on my ability to sleep anytime, anywhere, even on bumpy buses or loud airplanes. Alas, the stress of the times has started keeping me up at night, wondering where we go from here as I toss and turn. So morning sees me feeling pretty mid, as the kids say. On days when I want to forget those nights by giving my skin a luminous boost, Well People’s Bio Brightener Priming Serum comes in handy.

The light golden fluid applies very sheerly, but with a subtle pearly, slightly tacky finish that grips onto whatever I top it with. I’ve trusted the brand for years (its liquid liner is especially aces), but I was still surprised when makeup artist Tracey Levy turned to the brand for Witherspoon’s Emmys look; we’ll never know what goes on behind the scenes, but it’s rare for smaller brands to score such prime placement up against luxury behemoths, such as Charlotte Tilbury and the like.

Well People Bio Brightener Priming Serum. Ulta



Shop now: $25; ulta.com

Regardless, the actress, producer, and business mogul looked phenomenal — and Well People’s clean ingredient ethos is right in line with her Biossance partnership (the brand skips endocrine-disrupting chemicals like parabens and phthalates, in addition to talc). To that end, the primer relies on aloe vera, jojoba oil, glycerin, cocoa butter, broccoli seed oil, and oat kernel flour to moisturize, minimize redness, and provide a long-lasting base for makeup.

Per an Ulta Beauty reviewer in their 70s, the “subtle glow” makes them look great both with and without tinted moisturizer, and another in the same age bracket said it smoothes their under-eye area. Mixed with a pigmented product, the effect is “slightly airbrushed” and “stays that way all day,” they wrote. Going by Witherspoon’s face on the red carpet, that’s certainly the case.

To try the celebrity-, editor-, and shopper-approved find, get Well People’s Bio Brightener Priming Serum for $25 at Ulta Beauty.