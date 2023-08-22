Reese Witherspoon’s Go-To Sneakers Are Up to 64% Off, and Shoppers Call Them “the Pinnacle of Comfort”

Snag the style for as low as $31.

Published on August 22, 2023 @ 07:00AM

When it comes to effortlessly chic style, Reese Witherspoon is the blueprint; she’s no stranger to sporting laid-back ensembles and looking really good doing it. After years of turning to the multihyphenate for outfit inspiration, I’ve finally cracked the code behind her fashionable yet functional looks: reliable basics. She frequently styles staples like basic tees, timeless button-downs and relaxed jeans; and when it comes to footwear, she’s pledged her allegiance to the Tretorn Rawlins sneakers — which happen to be on sale for up to 64 percent off right now in select sizes.   

The shoes that Witherspoon just re-wore are the perfect addition to any wardrobe thanks to their versatile and comfortable design. They’re built with sustainably made, moisture-wicking insoles for a cushioned feel with each step, plus a rubber outsole for traction and support. The lace-up sneakers have a classic silhouette, and their body is made of leather and suede for an elevated and stylish look. Sold in 12 colorways ranging from neutrals to pastels, the shoes are marked down to as low as $31 at Amazon. 

Tretorn Rawlins Sneakers

Amazon TRETORN Women's Rawlins Casual Lace-Up Sneakers

Amazon

Witherspoon certainly isn’t the only fan of the Rawlins pair, based on its rave reviews from shoppers. One customer called the style the “best sneaker [they’ve] tried,” adding that it has a “perfect, comfortable fit” and “slipped onto [their] foot like [they were] Cinderella.” They went on to compliment the shoe’s “streamlined toe and slightly elevated sole,” which makes their “feet look lean.” Plus, the same reviewer described the Tretorns’ colorway and design as “super cool and eye-catching.”  

A second reviewer who wears their pair “every single day” called the shoes “the pinnacle of comfort,” adding that they receive “compliments galore” when they wear the sneakers. Someone else described the pair as “more stylish than running shoes” yet “comfortable for traveling and day trips.” And, another shopper said the sneakers look “so cute with shorts, dresses, jeans,” and practically anything else in your closet.  

Be sure to head to Amazon to snag Witherspoon’s go-to Tretorn Rawlins sneakers while they’re still on sale for as low as $31. 

Amazon TRETORN Women's Rawlins Casual Lace-Up Sneakers

Amazon
Amazon TRETORN Rawlins Casual Lace-Up Sneakers White Green

Amazon

