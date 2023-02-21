Reese Witherspoon Spilled Some Behind-the-Scenes Tea from "Sweet Home Alabama"

Reese Witherspoon is taking us on a trip down memory lane and reminiscing about her 2002 film, Sweet Home Alabama. While appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show to promote her new Netflix rom-com Your Place Or Mine (in which she stars alongside Ashton Kutcher), Witherspoon took a look back at her early career.

During the show's "Behind the Scenes" segment, Witherspoon remembered that iconic wedding dress in the rain scene from the flick, which also starred Patrick Dempsey and Josh Lucas.

"I remember that scene that we shot in the rain, and I'm in the wedding dress and I run away from my wedding, and I run to see Josh Lucas on the beach," she said to Barrymore. "And it was pouring down rain, but I remember thinking, 'This is such a crazy amazing moment, I'm going to remember this forever.'" And to Barrymore's surprise, Witherspoon also added that she still owns that exact dress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Witherspoon spoke about the making of Legally Blonde and how the infamous perm drama was inspired by Marisa Tomei in My Cousin Vinny.

"She came in at the very end and testified with this very technical jargon about a car or a carburetor, and I said to the writers, 'I want to have a moment like that where I say something very specific about only Elle Woods would know it, and it's about a perm,'" she recalled.

Although we are still waiting on an update regarding the very highly anticipated Legally Blonde 3 film, Jennifer Coolidge confirmed that she would very much be down to participate in the sequel to the sequel. "Of course, I would be on board. I've been hearing about it for a long time," Coolidge told Extra. "Maybe it really is happening at this point. I would absolutely love to do Legally Blonde 3." And Witherspoon told Entertainment Tonight that “there is no Legally Blonde 3 without Jennifer Coolidge."