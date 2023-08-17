Reese Witherspoon Posted the Cutest Photos of Her Sons and Offered Some Thoughts on "Change"

While Reese Witherspoon hasn't been shy about sharing the sweetest photos of her kids on Instagram, it's always a treat to get a glimpse into the superstar actress and producer's life as a mother (between all those red carpets and TV appearances). Yesterday, Witherspoon shared a gallery of snapshots that included her 19-year-old son Deacon Phillippe and 10-year-old Tennessee Toth.

In one of the snaps, Reese wore a white tank top with white shorts and sandals, giving her followers a bit of monochromatic fashion inspiration, though she accessorized with multiple gold necklaces and turquoise beads. Other images showed a butterfly and Deacon wearing a similar all-white outfit, as well as a sunset. Ava Phillippe didn't make an appearance this time around, but she did have a cameo on her mom's Feed earlier this week.

"Soaking up the last days of summer ☀️💕🤗," she wrote alongside the carousel. The last photo was actually a quote from poet Cleo Wade, which read, "Life will change you or you can change with life. We are in motion. Everything we know is always moving. We can wrestle with this energy or we can dance with it. The choice is completely up to you." The inclusion of that last bit could be read as a reference to her divorce from Jim Toth, which she announced back on March 24.

Reese opened up about the split in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, saying that she's focused on being her “most honest, forthright self.”

“Worrying about other people's opinions of you is a waste of your precious time,” she told the publication. “I think about how many other people are going through this experience [divorce]. I don’t feel isolated at all. I feel very connected.”

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Netflix

She also mentioned that she's exploring other avenues of expression as she navigates her life post-divorce. She shared that she's picked up painting and found it to be freeing in a way that she didn't feel before.

“If somebody’s going through something, you can just kind of let go,” she said. “Just paint. Everything kind of fades away.”

