Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe Reunited for Their Son Deacon's Album Release Party

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe are proving they're friendly exes whose number one priorities are their kids. On Sunday, Ryan shared an Instagram photo dump documenting his and Reese's son Deacon's album release party. In the first image, Ryan and Deacon stood with their arms around each other while another snap showed the young musician posing with his mother and sister Ava Phillippe.

Later in the roundup, Phillippe shared Deacon's album cover, which shows him looking at his reflection in a pool of water. Deacon's debut album, titled A New Earth, is available for streaming now.

"Awesome night w family & friends celebrating the release of, “A New Earth” by @deaconphillippe !!" Phillippe captioned his post.

Deacon also shared an Instagram gallery of shots from the celebration that included photos showing he and his dad posing together, he and his mom talking with their arms around each other, and snaps with several groups of friends.

Getty Images

Reese and Ryan tied the knot in 1999 before calling it quits in 2006. They share their two kids, Ava and Deacon. Witherspoon also recently announced her split from husband Jim Toth after 12 years of marriage. In a joint statement, the two let fans know that they made the difficult decision to divorce.

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," the Instagram post read. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."