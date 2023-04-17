Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe Reunited for Their Son Deacon's Album Release Party

Co-parenting goals.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 17, 2023 @ 01:31PM
Deacon and Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon Album Release Party
Photo:

Ryan Phillippe/Instagram

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe are proving they're friendly exes whose number one priorities are their kids. On Sunday, Ryan shared an Instagram photo dump documenting his and Reese's son Deacon's album release party. In the first image, Ryan and Deacon stood with their arms around each other while another snap showed the young musician posing with his mother and sister Ava Phillippe.

Later in the roundup, Phillippe shared Deacon's album cover, which shows him looking at his reflection in a pool of water. Deacon's debut album, titled A New Earth, is available for streaming now.

"Awesome night w family & friends celebrating the release of, “A New Earth” by @deaconphillippe !!" Phillippe captioned his post.

Deacon also shared an Instagram gallery of shots from the celebration that included photos showing he and his dad posing together, he and his mom talking with their arms around each other, and snaps with several groups of friends.

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe

Getty Images

Reese and Ryan tied the knot in 1999 before calling it quits in 2006. They share their two kids, Ava and Deacon. Witherspoon also recently announced her split from husband Jim Toth after 12 years of marriage. In a joint statement, the two let fans know that they made the difficult decision to divorce.

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," the Instagram post read. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

Related Articles
Gisele BÃ¼ndchen 2019 Met Gala
Gisele Bündchen's Bike-Riding Attire Included Tiny Denim Shorts
chrissy teigen esti bath selfie instagram
Chrissy Teigen Got Candid About Her Post-Pregnancy Body While Enjoying Bathtime With Daughter Esti
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Wore a Sheer White Crop Top With a High-Slit Denim Skirt to Coachella
Gabrielle Union yellow bikini instagram
Gabrielle Union Wore a Yellow Thong Bikini While Soaking Up the Sun With Dwyane Wade
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon Wore a Sexy LBD During Her First Public Appearance Since Splitting From Jim Toth
NEWS: Rihanna x ASAP couple outfit
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Coordinating Couples Outfits Are Equal Parts Prep and Pregnant
Celine Dion
Celine Dion Released Her First New Music Since Being Diagnosed With Stiff Person Syndrome
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
Kris Jenner Gifted Kourtney Kardashian Her Ring From Her Marriage With Robert Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick
TBT: Kourtney Kardashian Thought Scott Disick Was "So Annoying" When They First Met
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester
Leighton Meester Trolled Adam Brody With a Line From 'Gossip Girl' Before They Dated
Katy Perry 'Variety''s Power of Women Presented 2021
Katy Perry's Job Recently Scored Her Some Cool-Mom Points With Her Daughter Daisy
Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards
Ariana Grande Made a Rare Appearance on TikTok After Fans Voiced Concerns About Her Weight
Millie Bobby Brown Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Appear to be Engaged
Gigi Hadid Coke partnership headshot
Gigi Hadid Is Already Cooking With Khai — and Swears Taylor Swift Makes the Best Bolognese
Priyanka Chopra Daughter Malti Marie Easter Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Celebrated Her Daughter's First Easter With Adorable Matching Outfits
NEWS: Kim Kardashian Is Joining Emma Roberts for the Next Season of 'American Horror Story'
Kim Kardashian Is Joining Emma Roberts for the Next Season of 'American Horror Story'