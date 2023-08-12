Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's Kids Ava and Deacon Stepped Out in Coordinated Sibling Style

Kaia and Presley Gerber are no longer the only famous brother-sister duo with stellar fashion sense. Giving them a run for their money are Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's kids, Ava and Deacon, who just confirmed their style is just as strong as their sibling bond.



On Thursday, the two attended the Madewell x Molly Dickson Celebration Event at Holloway House in West Hollywood in coordinating outfits. Ava, for her part, wore a dark-wash denim miniskirt with the pockets poking out from underneath and a cropped white halter top with a plunging neckline. She accessorized with a brown leather belt, a matching shoulder bag, and tall platform sandals. Her blonde hair was styled in perfect curls with a middle part, while her makeup included flushed cheeks, a glossy pink lip, and a coating of mascara.



Getty

Deacon, meanwhile, matched his sister's neutral color palette, opting for dark brown chinos, coordinating sneakers, and a white, brown, and beige cardigan layered over a black T-shirt. He finished off his casual-cool look with a Dodgers baseball cap.

Ava, 23, and 19-year-old Deacon are Witherspoon's eldest children, whom she shares with ex-husband Phillippe (she's also a mom to 10-year-old son Tennessee James).



Back in 2021, Reese spoke about how rewarding her relationship was with her two adult children. "That makes me want to cry, the idea of having a long relationship with adult children," Witherspoon said during a conversation with Tracee Ellis Ross for Interview magazine. "I never expected the kind of relationship that I have with them, but it's so rewarding to be able to have kids that you can process life with a little bit, and they help me understand the complexities of what it means to be a human now."



She added, "So I'm really, really grateful that these little humans are in my life. Adult humans. I have two adult children now, Tracee. It's crazy."