Reese Witherspoon's Exact Clothing Staples Are Up to 52% Off in This Secret Sale

Shop major markdowns on designers like Draper James and Carolina Herrera.

Published on March 5, 2023 @ 09:00PM

This Secret Sale Has Reese Witherspoon-Worn Pieces for Up to 56% Off
Reese Witherspoon is undoubtedly one of my favorite fashion icons. From her classic little black dresses to her vibrant pastel ‘fits, she never misses a fashion beat. But what I love most about her style is how it’s an extension of her personality; it’s fun, bubbly, and sweet. In other words, she uses her wardrobe to convey a part of who she is. Relating to Witherspoon on both the fashion and character fronts, I was ecstatic to find out that Rue La La was offering an entire storefront of Witherspoon-worn and -inspired pieces for less.     

In case you’re unfamiliar with Rue La La, it’s a members-only site offering savings on some of the most coveted luxury brands such as Carolina Herrera and Gianvito Rossi. And when I say savings, I mean unbeatable deals that can reach upwards of 89 percent off. To take advantage of the savings opportunities, including the popular Witherspoon storefront, all you have to do is sign up for a free account using your email address.  

Best Reese Witherspoon Rue La La Deals

Packed with floral and frilly designs from labels such as Ro’s Garden, LoveShackFancy, and more, you’ll feel like the storefront is an invitation into Witherspoon’s home closet — except with up to 89 percent off savings. This is especially true when some of the exact garments the Your Place or Mine actress has worn are included. Just look back at Witherspoon’s Carolina Herrera sequin dress for proof. The black and white option is currently available for 56 percent less, while a similarly designed pink and red mini skirt option is also discounted.      

This Draper James Puff-Sleeve Top is another example of one of the star’s personal belongings, as Witherpoon was spotted wearing the blouse back in April. She paired it with some white jeans, which are similar to these 53 percent off Blank NYC ones, and white strappy heels. Not only do you have Witherspoon herself as key style inspiration, but the fashion piece is currently 52 percent off.

Draper James Puff Sleeve Top

Rue La La

Shop now: $60 (Originally $125); ruelala.com

Now, I can’t say whether or not Witherspoon has worn these exact shoes before, but I can tell you that they’re right up her alley. She’s worn trendy white kicks in the past, and I understand why; they go with just about anything. Steal Witherspoon’s style with these glittery Stuart Weitzman finds and consider pairing them with jeans and a sweater. Either way, you’ll lock in $115 worth of savings.    

Stuart Weitzman Skater Glitter Mule Sneaker

Rue La La

Shop now: $180 (Originally $295); ruelala.com

Speaking of jeans, these 7 for All Mankind pants are up to 64 percent off now, and Witherspoon is a fan of the brand, too. Best of all, other celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker and Cara Delevingne are just as hooked, which is all the more reason to take the leap and snag these jeans before someone else does.

7 For All Mankind Gwenevere Farrah High Rise Ankle Jean

Rue La La

Shop now: $70 (Originally $198); ruelala.com

If you’re like me, you currently have heart eyes for everything on the Witherspoon-curated storefront; how can you not when everything is either worn or inspired by the fabulous A-lister? Even better, it’s all up to 89 percent off. But Rue La La deals always sell out quickly, so if you want in on Witherspoon’s closet, you better act fast.  

ADORNIA 9MM PEARL HALO EARRINGS

Rue La La

Shop now: $20 (Originally $190); ruelala.com

Draper James Maren Top

Rue La La

Shop now: $50 (Originally $95); ruelala.com

Ro's Garden Isadora Midi Dress

Rue La La

Shop now: $80 (Originally $245); ruelala.com

foundation for skin filter
I’m a Beauty Editor Who Tests Hundreds of Products a Month, and This Is the Best Filter-Like Skin Tint
Camila Morrone Just Gave a Master Class in Spring Style, Including This Basic You Can Get for $3 Apiece on Amazon
Camila Morrone Just Gave a Master Class in Spring Style, Including an Amazon Basic You Can Get for $3 Apiece
Warmer Weather Maxi Dress
Amazon Shoppers Already “Can’t Wait” to Style This Just-Launched $33 Maxi Dress in “Warmer Weather”
