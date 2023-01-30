Reese Witherspoon Is Serving Valentine's Day Inspo With Her All-Red Outfit

Belive it or not, the upcoming Your Place or Mine marks Reese Witherspoon's very first film for Netflix. For the momentous occasion, Witherspoon wore what she's calling Netflix red — and while the outfit definitely pulls from the mega-streamer's logo, we're petitioning to make this the offical color of rom-coms, since it's serving up the perfect inspiration for Valentine's Day.

Witherspoon wears an all-red 'fit from Lafayette 148, which included a button-front top and wrap-style skirt, all in a bold, bright red. She finished the look with cat-eye frames, Anita Ko jewelry, and Christian Louboutin shoes. The look was so nice that she actually posted it twice, once with a short video and a second time with a closer look at all the details in her outfit.

Your Place or Mine has Witherspoon back in her rom-com roots (Who can forget Sweet Home Alabama and Legally Blonde?) alongside Ashton Kutcher. The film also stars Tig Notaro, Jesse Wiliams, and Zoe Chao. Netflix's official teaser goes a little something like this: "When best friends and total opposites Debbie and Peter swap homes for a week, they get a peek into each other's lives that could open the door to love." It's a formula for rom-com gold and could see another hit for Witherspoon, who is also set to star in an as-yet-unnamed film with Will Ferrell and produce the adaptation of Dolly Parton and James Patterson's collab, Run, Rose, Run.



Just in time for Valentine's Day, Your Place or Mine hits Netflix on Feb. 10.

