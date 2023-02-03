Reese Witherspoon's Plunging Strapless Dress Featured This Controversial Design Detail

Love it or hate it.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 3, 2023 @ 09:18AM
Reese Witherspoon Peplum Midi Dress

Peplums, the trend everyone loved to hate in the 2010s, is back and better than ever. The controversial silhouette — often paired with chunky necklaces, flats, and skinny jeans — is no longer a relic of the past, thanks to Reese Witherspoon and her latest outfit.

Many celebs have co-signed the resurgence of the peplum trend, like Nicole Kidman arriving at the 94th Academy Awards in a crinkled peplum ​​dusty-blue Armani Privé gown, and Angela Bassett in a velvet Christian Siriano dress that featured pops of peplums. And now, Reese is offering her take on the divisive style. 

On Thursday night, Witherspoon wore a vibrant aqua midi-dress to the premiere of her new Netflix movie, Your Place or Mine, which not only featured a notched neckline and bright pop of color but also a pleated peplum at the waist. Witherspoon finished off her ensemble with black, tie-wrap heels, a statement multi-colored bracelet, and diamond stud earrings. Beauty-wise, her signature blonde hair was parted to the side with textured waves, and she paired shimmery brown eye shadow with a glossy, berry lip.

The actress has been making many public appearances lately, and wearing great outfit after great outfit in the process. Last week, the actress sported an all-red (what she's calling Netflix red) 'fit from Lafayette 148, which included a button-front top and wrap-style skirt, and just the other day, she wore a mini dress that wasn’t your average LBD — a cargo-inspired minidress with a very utilitarian design.

Your Place or Mine arrives on Feb. 10 only on Netflix.

