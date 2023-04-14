Reese Witherspoon Wore a Sexy LBD During Her First Public Appearance Since Splitting From Jim Toth

Breakups are never easy, but one of the best ways to ease the post-split blues is to wear an outfit that makes you feel powerful and sexy as you enter your new single-girl era. And that's exactly what Reese Witherspoon did at the Last Thing He Told Me premiere in Los Angeles yesterday while wearing the ultimate revenge look.

On the red carpet, Witherspoon, who recently announced her divorce from Jim Toth, opted for an LBD with a thigh-high slit, a one-shoulder neckline, and lacy laser cutouts throughout. She paired her minidress with matching black pumps that featured sheer paneling on the toes, pearl-and-diamond hoop earrings, and her signature mega-watt smile.



Getty

As for her glam, Reese styled her long blonde hair in loose waves swept to the side and amplified her flushed cheeks with a pop of pink lipstick.

Last month, Witherspoon and Toth officially filed for divorce after nearly 12 years of marriage. "We have some personal news to share...It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," the couple shared in a joint statement. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."



They continued, "Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."