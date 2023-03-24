Reese Witherspoon Announced She Is Getting Divorced

Reese Witherspoon and talent agent Jim Toth are getting divorced. After nearly 12 years of marriage, the couple made the announcement on Friday via Instagram.

"We have some personal news to share ... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," the statement read. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

The post concluded, "Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

The couple, who wed in 2011, shares a 10-year-old son, Tennessee James. Witherspoon also has daughter Ava Phillippe and son Deacon Phillippe with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

The announcement comes just shy of their 12th wedding anniversary on Sunday. A source told People that the decision was "amicable." "They really are the best of friends and this is such an amicable decision," the insider said. "They are so committed to co-parenting together. They are invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone."