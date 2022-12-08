Reese Witherspoon Is Returning as Tracy Flick in an 'Election' Sequel

Tracy Flick Can’t Win is coming to Paramount+.

December 8, 2022
Back in 1999, Reese Witherspoon gave nerds the spotlight when Election hit theaters (and also gave then-heartthrob Chris Klein an opportunity to springboard to American Pie). Now, Variety reports that Witherspoon — and a major chunk of the team from the original film — is set to return to the role in a sequel for Paramount+, Tracy Flick Can't Win.

Alexander Payne, who co-wrote and directed Election, will be returning for the sequel. And he's adding more to his plate, as he's writing the adaptation with Jim Taylor. Tom Perrotta wrote the novel (and Election did earn an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay) and released the follow-up, which is what the new film will be based on, just last year. When the first film made the rounds at awards season, Witherspoon earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress.

Variety notes that the novel focuses on "Tracy in adulthood as she continues to struggle to fight her way to the top at work" and serves as the assistant principal at a public high school. Election also starred Matthew Broderick, but there's no news on who else from the first installment will return for Tracy Flick Can't Win or when it will premiere.

Witherspoon is currently filming the new season of The Morning Show for Apple TV+ and stars alongside Ashton Kutcher in a Netflix rom-com, Your Place or Mine, set to premiere on Valentine's Day in 2023.

