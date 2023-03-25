Reese Witherspoon Just Launched Swimwear — and Of Course the Collection Is Comfy, Cute, and Colorful

Here’s some exciting news just in time for swim season: Reese Witherspoon’s clothing brand, Draper James, known for its contemporary-meets-timeless-Southern-style aesthetic, just launched its first-ever swimwear collection — and, as to be expected, every piece is undeniably charming.

Draper James’ swimsuit launch includes a wide variety of styles that are as cute as they are functional and flattering. Each style not only embodies Reese’s down-home Southern charm to an absolute T, but was developed with on-the-move comfort in mind. They’re not just for the pool or beachside, either — the pieces can pretty much be worn everywhere, whether that’s from the beach to dinner, beach to boardwalk, or beach to, well, anywhere. And speaking of function, the collection has that in spades, since it’s designed with built-in UPF 50+ sun protection.

Draper James

Draper James

The 20-piece collection includes bikinis, one-pieces, and coverups, and more available in six vibrant, splashy prints, from a monstera leaf print to preppy red gingham. While you’ll find at least one bikini and one-piece within each print, you can also mix and match the styles to create a signature look all your own while you’re sitting poolside.

There’s an almost staggering array of styles to choose from as well, including two-pieces with triangle bikini tops and mid-rise bikini bottoms, twist-front one-pieces with moderate hip and waist coverage, and smocked one-pieces with tie straps and scalloped trims. Figure-flattering details are included in each style, from waist-defining faux wraps and twist fronts to ruched sides and flared peplums. Plus, there are three different skirt and dress silhouettes to choose from, too, which easily takes the printed cover-ups beyond the boardwalk. Every style is available in inclusive sizing from XS to 3XL.

Draper James

Draper James

The best part? The collection is pretty budget-friendly for the high-quality pieces. Prices start at $70 to $95 for bikini tops and bottoms, while each one-piece rings in at $118; coverups are the priciest from $125 to $135, but considering how practical (and pretty) they are, we don’t mind the investment.

Ready to make a splash? Shop the new Draper James swimwear collection here before it sells out.

Draper James

Draper James

Draper James

