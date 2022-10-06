Reese Witherspoon Said She Doesn’t Think She and Ava Phillippe Look Alike

They're practically twins.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 6, 2022 @ 11:36AM
Reese Witherspoon Ava Phillippe
Photo:

Getty Images

When it comes to celebrity mother-daughter doppelgängers, few duos are as popular (or as obviously identical) as Reese Witherspoon and her daughter, Ava Phillippe — but according to Reese, she just doesn’t see it.

Witherspoon’s groundbreaking comment came during a Tuesday appearance on NBC’s Today With Hoda & Jenna in promotion of her new children’s book, Busy Betty. After co-host Jenna Bush Hager described Reese and her daughter as “twins,” Witherspoon quickly disagreed. 

“Oh you think so?” Witherspoon asked before admitting, “She and I don’t see it that much.”

The actress then went on to describe what it’s like parenting all of her kids at such varying ages, as she shares 23-year-old Ava and 18-year-old Deacon Phillipe with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe, in addition to 10-year-old son Tennessee with her current husband, Jim Toth.

“First of all, you’re managing them a lot ... when they’re little, and it’s very physical,” Witherspoon explained. “And then it’s more emotional support and suggestions — not telling them what to do when they get a little bit older.”

She added, “But you have to really nurture your adult relationship with your children, too, and give them respect and space to become who they are and not who you want them to be.”

Reese’s comments on parenting come shortly after her two eldest children started dipping their toes into acting. In addition to Deacon making his acting debut in the third season of Mindy Kaling’s Never Have I Ever as a newcomer named Parker, Kaling recently hinted at the possibility of Ava making an appearance in Legally Blonde 3.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Reese Witherspoon's Son Deacon Phillippe Is Making His Acting Debut
Reese Witherspoon's Son Deacon Phillippe Is Making His Acting Debut
Mindy Kaling May Hire Ava Phillippe for 'Legally Blonde 3'
Mindy Kaling May Hire Ava Phillippe for 'Legally Blonde 3'
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon and Her Kids Look Like Triplets in a New Family Photo
Ava Phillippe
Ava Phillippe Opened Up About Her Sexuality
James and Jack Marsden - LEAD
Celebrity Kids Who Look Just Like Their Famous Parents
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon Isn't Afraid to Say She's the Best
Reese Witherspoon Ava Phillippe
Reese Witherspoon's Latest Tweet Proves That Ava Phillippe Is Her Twin
Reese Witherspoon White Dress and Ava Phillippe Teal Dress Sunset Photo
Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Just Had the Most Relatable Mother-Daughter Beauty Moment
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon Had a Double-Twinning Moment With Her Kids
Reese Witherspoon Ava Phillippe
13 Times Reese Witherspoon Looked Just Like Her Kids
Adriana Lima
All the Celebrity Babies We Welcomed in 2022 (So Far)
070220-LOTD-Reese-Witherspoon-Lead
Reese Witherspoon Is "Obsessed" With Her Daughter's Latest Look
Actress Reese Witherspoon arrives at Girls Inc. Los Angeles Celebration Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 16, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.
Reese Witherspoon's Latest 'Gram Proves Her Family Couldn't Look More Alike
Celebrity Dopplegangers
22 Celebrity Doppelgängers That Will Seriously Blow Your Mind
Ava Philippe - Birthday - Lead
See Reese Witherspoon's 41 Cutest Instagrams in Honor of Her Birthday
Jade Pettyjohn
Little Fires Everywhere Star Jade Pettyjohn Knows Her Character Isn't "Someone You Root for"